By Craig Moorhed
The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia boys golf team took on La Crescent-Hokah on Friday, April 23. The site was the back 9 at Valley High, where the Lancers shot 161. The Warriors carded a team score of 198, including a 46 from Dominick Konkel, a 49 from Evan Hawkins, a 51 from Riley Aasum, and a 52 from Cole Welsch. The meet medalist was Owen Davison of La Crescent-Hokah, who shot a 35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.