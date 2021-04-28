By Craig Moorhed

The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia boys golf team took on La Crescent-Hokah on Friday, April 23. The site was the back 9 at Valley High, where the Lancers shot 161. The Warriors carded a team score of 198, including a 46 from Dominick Konkel, a 49 from Evan Hawkins, a 51 from Riley Aasum, and a 52 from Cole Welsch.  The meet medalist was Owen Davison of La Crescent-Hokah, who shot a 35.

