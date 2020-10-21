Andrew Klinski

Andrew Klinski gets ready to whack the ball. 

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior boys soccer team created an upset at their first playoff game against Rochester Lourdes, 2-1. 

Lourdes was seated at the No. 4 seed while Caledonia earned the No. 13 seed. Two days later, the Warriors then matched up with Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 15, where they lost 3-0. 

Girls Soccer

On Oct. 12, the #14 Warrior ladies traveled to #3 Byron for the opening round of the Section Tournament, coming up short by a score of 3-0.

