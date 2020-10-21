By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior boys soccer team created an upset at their first playoff game against Rochester Lourdes, 2-1.
Lourdes was seated at the No. 4 seed while Caledonia earned the No. 13 seed. Two days later, the Warriors then matched up with Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Thursday, Oct. 15, where they lost 3-0.
Girls Soccer
On Oct. 12, the #14 Warrior ladies traveled to #3 Byron for the opening round of the Section Tournament, coming up short by a score of 3-0.
