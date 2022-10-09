cal boys soccer 1.jpg

Alijah Marschall (No. 3) displays excellent footwork for the Warriors.

Caledonia vs. Stewertville

The Caledonia Warrior boys soccer team took on the Stewartville Tigers at home on Thursday, Oct. 6 and celebrated parents night. The Tigers were able to steal the win on the road, 4-0.

cal boys soccer 2.jpg

Lyle Myhre (No. 9) kicks for the Warriors.
cal boys soccer 3.jpg

Noah Stiegeler (No. 16) is quick on his feet against Stewartville.
cal boys soccer 4.jpg

Alijah Marschall (No. 3) kicks for the Warriors.
cal boys soccer 5.jpg

Preston Kuennen (No. 2) keeps a sharp eye on the ball against Stewertville.
cal boys soccer 6.jpg

Vincent Colsch (No. 19) and Noah Stiegeler (No. 16) command a strong defense for the Warriors.

