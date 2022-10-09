Caledonia vs. Stewertville
The Caledonia Warrior boys soccer team took on the Stewartville Tigers at home on Thursday, Oct. 6 and celebrated parents night. The Tigers were able to steal the win on the road, 4-0.
Caledonia vs. Stewertville
The Caledonia Warrior boys soccer team took on the Stewartville Tigers at home on Thursday, Oct. 6 and celebrated parents night. The Tigers were able to steal the win on the road, 4-0.
Goals were scored by the Tigers three times in the first half. Colton Kropp scored with 24:00 left on the clock; Caleb Hanse scored with 19:37 left; and Brady Pickott scored with 2:32 minutes left in the half.
Caledonia varsity players were announced with their families during halftime in recognition of parents night.
“I just want our parents to know how much it means to the players and us coaches that they come out and cheer us on every game,” said assistant coach Andrew Marschall. “The bitter cold nights and tough games are so much easier to push through when the parents are heard cheering us on from the stands."
The Stewertville Tigers connected at the net once more in the second half, scoring with 13:36 left in the game.
Goalkeeper August Allen (No. 88) had 26 total saves for the Warriors.
Caledonia vs La Crescent-Hokah
The Caledonia Warriors took on the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers in an away game Friday, Oct. 7, getting beaten 7-0 on the road.
Wyatt Farrell scored with 12:51 left in the first half for the Lancers.
In the second half, Brady Grupa scored twice for the Lancers with 24:05 and 20:44 left in the game. Goals were additionally scored by the Lancers with 20:10, 18:19, 7:04, and 3:19 left in the game.
Goalkeeper August Allen (No. 88) had 25 total saves for the Warriors.
"We saw some of our best playing tonight. Even though it was another loss, we still played and acted as if we had a win,” said Coach Jay Marschall. “Special kudos to Schmitz Bus Service for dragging us all around and to our season bus driver Dale. Thank you for a fun season."
Friday’s game brought the Warrior’s regular season to an end. A coach’s meeting was conducted on Sunday to determine when the first playoff game of the season will be played.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.