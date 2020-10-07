By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
For their last regular season games, the Warrior boys soccer team picked up a win against Winona Cotter, 4-1, and put down a loss after taking on Dover-Eyota, 5-0.
Soccer teams will play for conference championships, but the schedule has yet to be announced. Most likely, each team will get to play one more game.
