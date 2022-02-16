Cal BBB Jackson Koepke
Jackson Koepke jumps over two PEM players for a shot. In the game against Maple River, Koepke scored 12 points.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

Caledonia 71, Maple River 49

MAPLE RIVER (49)

Mason Fran 1 P, 0 3-PT; Ethan Fischer 5 P, 0 3-PT; Hayden Niebuhr 3 P, 0 3-PT; Will Sellers 17 P, 4 3-PT; Zach Herrmann 9 P, 0 3-PT; Mason Schirmer 3 P, 0 3-PT; Lucas Doering 2 P, 0 3-PT; Aidan Sindelir 1 P, 0 3-PT; Ethan McGregor 8 P, 2 3-PT.

CALEDONIA (71)

Chris Peiper 2 P, 0 3-PT; Eli King 25 P, 0 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 4 P, 0 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 12 P, 0 3-PT; Austin Meyer 4 P, 0 3-PT; Ja’shon Simpson 12 P, 0 3-PT; Thane Meiners 12 P, 0 3-PT.

Halftime: CAL 39, MR 25.

Free throws: MR 11-20, CAL 25-35.

Three-point goals: MR , CAL 0.

