By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It was an exciting game from start to end when the Caledonia Warriors boys basketball team met up with the Minneapolis North Polars in a weekend showdown.
The score rarely had a difference of more than two points by the end of the second half. With 2 minutes and 15 seconds left to the end, Warriors’ Austin Klug sunk three points in to bring the score 72-71 in the Polars’ favor.
The Polars scored again, but not before Warriors’ Noah King followed suit to his teammate and scored another three points, tying up the game.
Both teams turned up the fuel in the last minute. A foul earned by Eli King in the last 10 seconds allowed him one foul shot, which did not connect with the basket.
Overtime started with a score by Noah King after a well-strategized Warriors’ baseline play.
With 2 minutes and 38 seconds left, the score was 80-79 in the Warriors’ favor. The Polars weren’t giving up easy though, as they met every Warriors point with one of their own.
Coming down to the wire, the score was again tied at 83-83 after another three points by Noah King and it looked like double overtime could happen.
The Polars’ offensive strategy had them passing the ball around to run down the clock to 12 seconds.
A foul by the Polars on Eli King would ultimately be their end, as he landed both shots, bringing the final score to 85-83.
The beginning of the game had just as an exciting start with Klug scoring and then a fast break slam dunk score by Noah King.
A few fast plays by the Warriors let them bring the score up to 10-8 by the 13:50 mark, including a score by Sam Privet.
The Polars managed to score their points with quick rebounds and hard drives straight to the hoop. The Warriors met that effort with three pointers, which allowed them to get nine points ahead (22-13) after a play between Klug, Casey Schultz and Noah King.
The Warriors’ ball handling and control let them stay ahead until the last minute of the first half when the Polars rallied to tie the score at 38-38.
Earlier this week, Warriors won at Dover-Eyota, 81-77.
This week
Warrior boys basketball took on Plainview-Elgin-Millville at home on Tuesday, Jan. 14. They play again at home on Friday, Jan. 17, against Minnehaha Academy in a double-header.
