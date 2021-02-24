By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior boys basketball team is breezing through the season, as they recorded a win over the Falcons, 87-37, last week. 

Caledonia put in all of its available players in the game, with each athlete scoring at least once. 

Andrew Kunelius led with 20 points and 1 three-point goal, followed by Sam Privet’s 15 points and a single three-point goal. Jackson Koepke followed with 11 points and a single three-point goal. 

Caledonia led with 54 points to Fillmore Central’s 25 points at halftime. 

Caledonia 87, Fillmore Central 37

 CALEDONIA (87)

Casey Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 5 P, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 20 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 11 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Colten Welsh 2 P; Blake Morrow 3 P; Chris Pieper 2 P; Devin Vonderohe 3 P; Sam Privet 15 P, 1 3-PT; Thanke Meiners 9 P; Lewis Doyle 4 P; Brett Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kyle Bechtal 5 P, 1 3-PT. 

FILLMORE CENTRAL (37)

Jake Fishbaugher 2 P; Zach Haugerud 21 P, 3 3-PT; Bryce Corson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Grant Kennedy 2 P; Luke Hellickson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Will Parker 2 P; Gunner Benson 4 P.

Halftime: CAL 54, FC 25.

Free throws: FC 4-7, CAL 10-20.

Three-point goals: FC 5, CAL 7.

