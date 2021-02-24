By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior boys basketball team is breezing through the season, as they recorded a win over the Falcons, 87-37, last week.
Caledonia put in all of its available players in the game, with each athlete scoring at least once.
Andrew Kunelius led with 20 points and 1 three-point goal, followed by Sam Privet’s 15 points and a single three-point goal. Jackson Koepke followed with 11 points and a single three-point goal.
Caledonia led with 54 points to Fillmore Central’s 25 points at halftime.
Caledonia 87, Fillmore Central 37
CALEDONIA (87)
Casey Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 5 P, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 20 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 11 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Colten Welsh 2 P; Blake Morrow 3 P; Chris Pieper 2 P; Devin Vonderohe 3 P; Sam Privet 15 P, 1 3-PT; Thanke Meiners 9 P; Lewis Doyle 4 P; Brett Schultz 3 P, 1 3-PT; Kyle Bechtal 5 P, 1 3-PT.
FILLMORE CENTRAL (37)
Jake Fishbaugher 2 P; Zach Haugerud 21 P, 3 3-PT; Bryce Corson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Grant Kennedy 2 P; Luke Hellickson 3 P, 1 3-PT; Will Parker 2 P; Gunner Benson 4 P.
Halftime: CAL 54, FC 25.
Free throws: FC 4-7, CAL 10-20.
Three-point goals: FC 5, CAL 7.
