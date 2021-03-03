By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

It wasn’t too easy for the Warrior boys basketball team to win over the Trojans, as both teams traded points on Tuesday, Feb. 23 at home. The Warriors won 72-69.

The lead was volleyed back and forth in the first half, as the Warriors stayed tight on defense. That didn’t last too long though, as the Trojans twisted the Warriors’ defense up long enough by passing the ball around to score more than a few points. The Trojans also used corner 3-point shots, which was successful several times.

For the Warriors offense, they were quick to rely on 3 points or pass the ball in from the three-point line to players right next to the basket. Successful three-points managed to keep the Warriors on the Trojans’ tail, without letting them get too far ahead. 

Both teams turned up the heat in the second half, as the game turned to quick back and forth action with the Warriors gaining the lead, but Trojans closely behind. 

For a bit, it looked as though the Trojans were getting tired when they allowed the Warriors to get ahead 59-39, but then the Trojans found 3 three-point shots to the Warriors’ 60-some points.

With about four minutes left and the score at 67-64, Rushford-Peterson tied up the game with another three-point shot. 

Another two points scored by both teams had the game looking at overtime within the last minute, but a last ditch effort by Rushford-Peterson to tie up the game again was not successful. 

The buzzer stopped the Trojans from any more scoring attempts, with the final score at 72-69.

