By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
In a weekend game that eventually broke 100 points for each team, the Caledonia Warriors took out the Jackson County Central Huskies for a total score of 119-107.
Warriors got the first few points with a first score by Noah King and then a three-point goal by Casey Schultz. The Huskies met those points with their own and pulled ahead by four points within the first five minutes.
Both teams had a good offensive and defensive strategy which led to a short stalemate. Finally, a Warrior point and then a three-point goal by Eli King would tie the score at 10-10.
For a while the score was neck and neck with each team tossing the points back and forth. Finally with a few points from Sam Privet, Eli King and Andrew Kunelius, the Warriors pulled ahead and kept the lead.
The Huskies managed to keep up well, being only about three points away from the Warriors.
Eventually, the Warriors’ defensive strategy wore them down and the home team pulled ahead to 44-34 in the last five minutes of the first half. The half time score was 58-50.
The second half had the scores climbing up and up with Warrior points left and right. Warriors’ Jackson Koepke had good plays as he stole the ball, and then scored later in the game after a steal by Eli King.
For their part, the Huskies managed to score their own points, but not enough to pass the Warriors. The game ended with a score of 117-107
Last week’s games:
The Warriors recorded a 94-38 win over Fillmore-Central on Tuesday night. Stats were not available for this game.
On Friday night, Caledonia took on Rushford-Peterson in a nearly 50-point blowout game.
Noah King also broke a school record during Saturday’s game.
Caledonia 100, Rushford-Peterson 49
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (49)
Grady Hengel 2 P; Andrew Hoiness 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jonah Sievers 4 P; Luke O’Hare 8 P; Logan Skalet 11 P, 3 3-PT; Justin Ruberg 14 P; Easton Wilcenski 2 P; Ben Wieser 5 P.
CALEDONIA (100)
Eli King 15 P, 1 3-PT; Casey Schultz 5 P, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 1 P; Andrew Kunelius 9 P; Jackson Koepke 7 P, 1 3-PT; Elias Dvorak 6 P; Jashon Simpson 13 P; Noah King 28 P, 6 3-PT; Tanner Conniff 2 P; Sam Privet 5 P; Chris Pieper 6 P; Thane Meiners 3 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 62, RP 34.
Free throws: RP 7-8, CAL 12-18.
Three-point goals: RP 4, CAL 10.
