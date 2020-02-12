By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It seemed like the Lewiston-Altura Cardinals might have been able to put up a fight against the Caledonia Warriors boys basketball team on Thursday, Feb. 6, but it didn’t last long into the game, as the final score was 96-68.
The Cardinals were able to get the first few points in with a three-point goal and another two points, but it wouldn’t be long into the first half that the Warriors started returning the points, tying up the game and eventually getting ahead by 20 or more points.
No. 21 Noah King passed to No. 1 Eli King for a score and that was just the start of it, as teammates Casey Schultz (No. 2) and Austin Klug (No. 3) both scored a two and a three, respectively, eventually surging the team ahead.
The Warriors put in a lot of fancy footwork, as they made the Cardinals attempt to keep up with their fast-pace offensive plays.
Steals and turnovers were the feature of Thursday’s game, as the boys were able to gain the ball, pass it quickly down the court and score. No. 10 Jackson Koepke earned himself a score with that strategy along with Sam Privet (No. 25), Andrew Kunelius (No. 5) and Jashon Simpson (No. 14).
For a few minutes, turnovers and no scores by both teams kept the fans on their toes. That was finally brought to an end with a successful score by Simpson. The first half ended with the score at 56-32.
Entering the second half, a few quick scores by Klug, both Kings and Koepke put the Warriors up at 69-45 with 11 minutes left.
Three-point goals were another feature with several Warriors racking up the points.
Also playing that night were No. 33 Thane Meiners, No. 23 Tanner Conniff, No. 11 Austin Heaney, No. 12 Elias Dvorak, No. 22 Austin Meyer, No. 32 Chris Pieper, No. 34 Jamel Harris and No. 44 Brody Johnson.
Next games
This week, the Warriors take on Fillmore Central at home on Tuesday, Feb. 11 and Rushford-Peterson at home, Friday, Feb. 14. They play a double-header game against Jackson County Central on Saturday, Feb. 15.
