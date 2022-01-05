Cal BBB Lewis Doyle
Lewis Doyle dribbles past a defender.

 Jordan Gerard/The Caledonia Argus

By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Caledonia boys basketball team picked up three wins just before the holiday break and over the holiday break, playing a few non-conference opponents. 

Dec. 28: Caledonia 77, Waseca 49

CALEDONIA (77)

Chris Pieper 8 P; Eli King 18 P, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 5 P; Jackson Koepke 11 P, 3 3-PT; Austin Meyer 4 P; Payton Konz 4 P; Ben Stemper 11 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Conniff 4 P; Thane Meiners 12 P, 2 3-PT.

WASECA (49)

Elijah Breck 14 P; Maxwell Gaytko 2 P; Brandon Pena 5, 1 3-PT; Lucas Trumbull 1 P; Carter McQuery 5, 1 3-PT; Isaac Potter 2 P; Parker Link 6 P; Tyseon Reger 6 P, 2 3-PT; Alexander Honstad 5 P. 

Halftime: CAL 47, WAS 18.

Free throws: CAL 9-16, WAS 9-16.

Three-point goals: CAL 8, WAS 4.

Dec. 27: Caledonia 61, Prairie du Chien 44

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (44)

Quinton Scott 5 P, 1 3-PT; Max Amundson 2 P; Nickolas McCallick 16 P, 1 3-PT; Trent Mallat 5 P; Colton Thompson 4 P; Ryan Wall 2 P; Tyler Harris 4 P; Justice Olmstead 2 P; Max Schneider 4 P.

CALEDONIA (61)

Chris Pieper 15 P, 0 3-PT; Eli King 12 P, 0 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Kyle Bechtel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 10 P, 2 3-PT; Brett Schultz 6 P, 0 3-PT; Thane Meiners 13 P, 0 3-PT.

Halftime: CAL 33, PDC 16.

Free throws: PDC 6-10, CAL 12-19.

Three-point goals: PDC 6, CAL 3.

Dec. 18: Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 61

CALEDONIA (70)

Chris Peiper 6 P; Eli King 18 P, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 7 P; Jackson Koepke 24 P, 4 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P, 0 3-PT; Reid Klug 0 P, 0 3-PT; Thane Meiners 13 P.

APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (61)

C. Hoff 4 P; J. Mackie 15 P, 1 3-PT; G. Thomas 18 P, 3 3-PT; G. Hempen 17 P, 2 3-PT; K. Rinerd 4 P; C. Haugstad 1 P.

Halftime: AP 29, CAL 28.

Free throws: CAL 10-13, AP 13-17.

Three-point goals: CAL 6, AP 6.

