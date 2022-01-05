By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Caledonia boys basketball team picked up three wins just before the holiday break and over the holiday break, playing a few non-conference opponents.
Dec. 28: Caledonia 77, Waseca 49
CALEDONIA (77)
Chris Pieper 8 P; Eli King 18 P, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 5 P; Jackson Koepke 11 P, 3 3-PT; Austin Meyer 4 P; Payton Konz 4 P; Ben Stemper 11 P, 1 3-PT; Caleb Conniff 4 P; Thane Meiners 12 P, 2 3-PT.
WASECA (49)
Elijah Breck 14 P; Maxwell Gaytko 2 P; Brandon Pena 5, 1 3-PT; Lucas Trumbull 1 P; Carter McQuery 5, 1 3-PT; Isaac Potter 2 P; Parker Link 6 P; Tyseon Reger 6 P, 2 3-PT; Alexander Honstad 5 P.
Halftime: CAL 47, WAS 18.
Free throws: CAL 9-16, WAS 9-16.
Three-point goals: CAL 8, WAS 4.
Dec. 27: Caledonia 61, Prairie du Chien 44
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN (44)
Quinton Scott 5 P, 1 3-PT; Max Amundson 2 P; Nickolas McCallick 16 P, 1 3-PT; Trent Mallat 5 P; Colton Thompson 4 P; Ryan Wall 2 P; Tyler Harris 4 P; Justice Olmstead 2 P; Max Schneider 4 P.
CALEDONIA (61)
Chris Pieper 15 P, 0 3-PT; Eli King 12 P, 0 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Kyle Bechtel 3 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 10 P, 2 3-PT; Brett Schultz 6 P, 0 3-PT; Thane Meiners 13 P, 0 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 33, PDC 16.
Free throws: PDC 6-10, CAL 12-19.
Three-point goals: PDC 6, CAL 3.
Dec. 18: Caledonia 70, Aplington-Parkersburg 61
CALEDONIA (70)
Chris Peiper 6 P; Eli King 18 P, 2 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 7 P; Jackson Koepke 24 P, 4 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P, 0 3-PT; Reid Klug 0 P, 0 3-PT; Thane Meiners 13 P.
APLINGTON-PARKERSBURG (61)
C. Hoff 4 P; J. Mackie 15 P, 1 3-PT; G. Thomas 18 P, 3 3-PT; G. Hempen 17 P, 2 3-PT; K. Rinerd 4 P; C. Haugstad 1 P.
Halftime: AP 29, CAL 28.
Free throws: CAL 10-13, AP 13-17.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, AP 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.