By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
It’s been a long wait to the start of basketball season, but finally, the Warriors boys basketball team is back on the court.
Practice started Jan. 4 and the first game is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Chatfield. The first home game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 25, at 7:30 p.m. against Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
Head coach Brad King said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to interact and work with the guys from seventh to twelfth grade.
“To have the opportunity to have conversations with them. How things are going. How we can help as coaches,” he said. “After that, we’re excited to give them the opportunity to compete.”
The team has stayed connected during distance learning, as coaches have had conversations over the phone with their athletes, either individually or as a group. King added the guys were getting in workouts and shots wherever they can, while the school has been closed.
Practicing on your own isn’t nearly as fun as practicing with teammates and King said the kids are extremely excited to get started, not to mention the excitement of the coaching staff and parents.
The goal this year is build on the Warrior’s 24-1 record from last season and compete in the section tournament and state tournament if given the opportunity.
If a state tournament is cancelled, King said the team’s goal every year is to help the athletes be the best individual they can be. He hoped the team would have a full season and a state tournament.
The Warriors bring back several key players including Eli King, along with seniors Sam Privet, Austin Klug, Andrew Kunelius, Casey Schultz, Colton Welsh and Devin Vonderohe.
The team plays 16 regular season games, though the schedule can change due to COVID-19. The school’s website has the most up to date information on schedule changes.
