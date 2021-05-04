By Brad Augedahl
Head coach
The Warriors had another busy week on the diamond, playing three games. First game of the week they hosted the St. Charles Saints on April 27th. Starting pitcher Thane Meiners shut down the Saints in the first inning as Caledonia came up to bat. Meiners started the inning by getting beaned. Austin Klug followed with a double down the left field line to score Meiners. Jake Staggemeyer also hit a double to plate Klug. Casey Schultz reached on an error and Andrew Kunelius hit an RBI groundout to put the lead at 3-0. Devin Vonderohe and Brady Augedahl drew walks, then Gabe Morey got beaned to keep the inning going. Ayden Goetzinger and Meiners then drew bases- loaded walks for RBI’s. Klug then hit a bases-loaded single followed by another double by Staggemeyer and just like that the Warriors were up 9-0 after the first inning.
Kunelius and Vonderohe hit singles to lead off the home half of the second inning. Augedahl walked and Meiners cleared the bases with a double over the center fielders head. A Klug single scored Meiners and the lead now stood at 13-0. Augedahl cracked a bases loaded double in the fourth to increase the lead to 16-2 and the game was called after 5 innings due to the run rule.
Meiners pitched the first 2 innings, allowing no hits and striking out 4 to pick up the win. Augedahl pitched the final three innings, striking out 4. Klug paced the offense with a 3-4 night and 4 RBI’s. Meiners also had 4 RBI’s on the night. Staggemeyer and Vonderohe each had a pair of hits and Augedahl chipped in with 2 RBI’s in the victory.
Caledonia traveled to Chatfield on April 29th to take on a talented Gophers team. Thane Meiners lead off the first inning and reached base by getting beaned. Meiners stole second and scored on an RBI single by Austin Klug. Klug then would stole second and eventually scored on a Casey Schultz single to give the Warriors a 2-0 lead. Chatfield scored a pair of runs in the third inning to tie the game. But Caledonia responded immediately in the top of the fourth. Ayden Goetzinger started with a walk, Ely Ranzenberger got beaned and Meiners singled to load the bases for Klug. Klug again came up big and crushed a pitch off the wall in left center to clear the bases for a 5-2 lead. Chatfield pushed two runs across later in the inning to cut the lead to 5-4. Then the Warriors added two runs of their own as Gabe Morey hit a two-out 2 RBI single to put the Warriors up 7-4. But Chatfield continued to hit the ball and had a big 6th inning to tie the score at 7, heading into the final inning. Vonderohe started the inning with a leadoff double. After Chatfield recorded two outs, Gabe Morey once again hit a clutch 2 out single to score Vonderohe to put Caledonia up 8-7. Meiners walked and Chatfield elected to intentionally walk Klug to bring up Staggemeyer with the bases full of Warriors. Staggemeyer then delivered a sharp single up the middle to complete the scoring in an exciting back and forth 10-7 Warriors victory.
Meiners pitched the first 5 innings, striking out 5. Vonderohe pitched the final 2 innings in relief to pick up the win. Klug was 2-2 with 4 RBI’s, Morey was 2-2 with 3 RBI’s, Meiners was 2-3 with 3 runs, Vonderohe had a pair of hits and 2 runs and Staggemeyer had 2 RBI’s.
The Warriors completed the week by traveling to the Viterbo baseball complex to take on River Falls on April 30th. River Falls put a single run on the scoreboard against starting pitcher Devin Vonderohe in the top of the first. The score stayed there until Caledonia batted in the bottom of the third. That’s when Ayden Goetzinger singled with one out. Thane Meiners also singled and Austin Klug split the outfielders for a double to the fence in left center to score Goetzinger and Meiners. Casey Schultz then singled to right to score Klug to make it 3-1. Andrew Kunelius kept the inning going with a single to left and Vonderohe smacked a double to right to extend the lead to 5-1. River Falls added a run in the fourth inning to close the gap to 5-2. Then Klug lead off the Warriors half of the fifth inning, staying red hot with another double. , and Schultz hit a double of his own to score Klug. Schultz advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a SAC fly by Kunelius to push the lead to 7-2. River Falls got one more run to complete the scoring as the Warriors won by the 7-3 final margin.
Vonderohe picked up the win for the second night in a row, throwing 6 innings and striking out 7. Goetzinger pitched the final frame without allowing a run. Klug and Schultz each had 2 hits and 2 RBI’s. Kunelius and Vonderohe each had a hit and an RBI. The Warriors finish off the week with a 7-1 record for the season.
