A rain-soaked playing field made for a chilly afternoon at Logger Stadium in Viroqua, Wisconsin this past Thursday, March 30. Behind 6-foot, 8-inch lefty fireball Tristan Augedahl, the Caledonia baseball bunch outlasted the Blackhawks 2-1.
Against rough weather and extremely wet conditions, Augedahl gave a gutty performance at the mound, throwing five innings, posting a dozen strikeouts and allowing just one safety.
Garrett Konz led the Warriors, going 2-2 with two singles and two stolen bases. Teammate Kyle Bechtel went 1-3 with a single, as well as a pair of stolen bases.
The clutch hit of the night came from Hunter Goetzinger, who pounded a fifth inning two-out, two-run double, giving the Warriors a 2-1 advantage. The bottom of the inning was deemed the final one, due to bad mound conditions. Tristan took the hill and secured the win.
The Warriors boast a very scrappy defense, doing whatever it takes to get an out. With two down and a runner on third base, a Viroqua hitter sent a long, line-drive screaming down the right field line. Roaming out in right field Tucker Ginther, keeping the 2-1 victory intact, got an incredible jump on the ball, making a diving catch right down the line.
“Tucker is one of the senior leaders of this group. His ability to go get it in the outfield helps make the Warriors that much better. It was a big team win for us,” declared head coach Shawn Bauer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.