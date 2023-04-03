A rain-soaked playing field made for a chilly afternoon at Logger Stadium in Viroqua, Wisconsin this past Thursday, March 30. Behind 6-foot, 8-inch lefty fireball Tristan Augedahl, the Caledonia baseball bunch outlasted the Blackhawks 2-1.

Against rough weather and extremely wet conditions, Augedahl gave a gutty performance at the mound, throwing five innings, posting a dozen strikeouts and allowing just one safety.

Caledonia Baseball Tristan Augedahl
Buy Now

Tristan Augedahl delivers a pitch versus Fillmore Central in 2022. He'll lead the Warriors on the mound in 2023. 
Summer Rec-Garrett Konz (copy)
Buy Now

Garret Konz whacks the ball at a 13U baseball game in 2020. Konz led the Warriors at the plate in the Caledonia varsity baseball's opener for the 2023 season.
Load comments