By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Five Warrior athletes are ready for their future college careers after signing letters of intent on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Eli King, Grace Myhre, Thane Meiners, Sadie Treptow and Brandon Ross, sporting a T-shirt or sweatshirt with their school of choice, committed to sports and schools Wednesday morning.
Eli King, son of Brad and Susan King, plans to play basketball at Iowa State University. After fielding multiple offers in basketball and football, King made his choice for Iowa State last April.
“I felt really comfortable with the coaching staff, and the direction they wanted to go with me and the program,” he said. He plans to study business.
After coming off a knee injury that kept him sidelined for his junior year of basketball, King’s advice to younger athletes was “You’re going to have hard times where you struggle on and off the court, so just control the things you can control and things will turn up for you quickly.”
Grace Myhre, daughter of Francis and Heather Myhre, signed her letter for Viterbo University, and looks forward to being part of the volleyball team. Caledonia volleyball coach Scott Koepke was at the table with Myhre and her parents, sister Liv and brother Styrk. Viterbo gave her the opportunity to play college volleyball, and pursue the degree of her choice, she said. Myhre will study nursing.
“Be adaptable and go outside of your comfort zone,” she advised to younger athletes.
Thane Meiners, son of Todd and Angie Meiners, committed to Upper Iowa University. At the table were Warrior Baseball coaches Brad Augedahl and Shawn Bauer.
Meiners said Upper Iowa University’s campus “felt like home” and he liked the business program, baseball program and coaching staff. He will study business while being part of the baseball team.
Meiners advised younger athletes to work hard in the off-season to become the best athlete you can be, get good grades and start their college search early.
Sadie Treptow, daughter of Justin and Kristie Treptow, signed a letter of intent with Viterbo University to play volleyball. At the table with her was her brother Noah and coach Scott Koepke.
“Relationships were a big thing, everyone is a family there, beyond volleyball,” Treptow said. That was a deciding factor for her, in addition to Viterbo’s “great program and winning team.” She will study nursing.
She advised athletes to be respectful of coaches and be kind to one another.
Brandon Ross, son of Jeff and Tina Ross, plans to wrestle for St. Cloud State University. At the table was his brother Justin Ross, and Caledonia wrestling coaches John Wahlstrom and Shay Mahoney.
Coaches and the history of the wrestling program drew Ross to choose St. Cloud, and he also liked their academic programs in the science field. Ross will study environmental science and land surveying.
“Don’t take anything for granted, and work hard to be the best you can be,” he said to younger athletes.
Congratulations Warriors!
