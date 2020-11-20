By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
A challenging season ended last week for the Caledonia volleyball team. After learning that the remainder of their matches had been canceled, the Warriors took on a tough Fillmore Central squad on November 10 in Caledonia. The visiting Falcons prevailed 3-1 (25-8, 15-25, 25-22, 25-14).
“We started out slow in this match,” head coach Scott Koepke said. “It’s never an easy thing when during the day you find out your season has been canceled to come out and put those emotions aside and try to get ready to compete.
“We were very proud of our girls for how they showed so much grit to get back into this match and at one point it looked like we were in control of the match. We played some very strong volleyball for stretches and then we had some stretches where we just made some errors.
“In sets two and three we hit .280 which is exactly where we needed to be to accomplish our goals this year. We still feel that with two more weeks of practice and competition we could have been at or near this level by the end of the year, when the tournaments started. The girls made so much growth in so many areas this year. We fought through injury and COVID and to me we had a very successful season. This is not the way we wanted it to end, but we will use our self-efficacy and we will find a way to get through this.”
For the Warriors, outside hitter Dana Augedahl served 3 aces, got 6 digs, and scored 5 kills. Logan Koepke (also at OH) got 11 digs and hit for 5 kills. Outside hitter Grace Privet tallied 9 digs. Outside hitter Lyza Hoscheit got four kills and two blocks. Middle hitter Sadie Treptow scored four kills, while setter Claire Buttell provided 10 assists and an ace serve. Outside hitter Brianna Stemper served an ace, and got 5 digs. Teammate Alexis Schroeder (listed at libero) also had 5 digs and an ace.
Fillmore Central depended on two senior players. Middle hitter Hadley Yoder got 12 kills and served 5 aces for the Falcons (half the team’s total of instant winners). Teammate Maddie Krage (at OH) scored 16 kills.
As coach Koepke noted, the Warriors worked hard in practice sessions this fall and made steady improvements while competing against some top-quality Section 1A teams. Two days after the match, the Falcons defeated Triton and continued to lead the Three Rivers Conference with an overall record of 9-1-0. Section 1A has long been a mecca for some of the best high school volleyball in the State of Minnesota.
“We want to thank our five seniors - Madyson Rommes, Claire Buttell, Dana Augedahl Grace Privet and Lyza Hoscheit for all of their effort and for helping our team in many, many ways this year,” coach Koepke stated. “They have left an impact that will help our team next year and in the future, and again we want to thank them for everything. We also want to thank the parents and the fans for all of your support. This squad was a grind it out team and they never quit. We played in so many competitive matches this year that were very close and their support helps when we’re trying to compete in those close matches. We also want to say good luck to the other teams that are still competing. Stay safe and healthy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.