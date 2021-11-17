Coach Scott Koepke said: “We are very proud that the conference coaches honored these players for their outstanding play this year! Each of them finished high in all of the conference statistical categories and we’re very deserving of this honor. Great job girls!”
2021 Three Rivers Conference Champions
All of our girls worked so hard this year competing, training, and making our team a functional group of girls that can go into the section tournament and compete at a high-level. We are very proud to go 11-0 in the conference. The three Rivers conference is a very competitive conference filled with great coaches. You have to be ready to play each and every night. We had many competitive matches in our very proud of this accomplishment. Again, great job girls on a great year!
2021 Minnesota Academic Allstate
Sadie Treptow, Lillian Doyle, Grace Myhre, Brianna Stemper
These girls have to have a cumulative GPA a 3.80 or higher to achieve this honor. So proud of these girls for their academic excellence, great job girls
