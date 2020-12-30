By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Two young ladies from the Caledonia Warriors soccer team have earned recognition from the Three Rivers Conference.
Senior midfielder-forward Eliza Welscher was named to the 2020 TRC All-Conference team.
“Eliza was a senior captain and finished her career as an all-conference player,” head coach Chris Jandt reported. “Eliza was a five year starter. She mainly played midfield but always played where we needed her. Eliza is the ultimate team player. Throughout the year she has played numerous positions outside of her normal midfield. She played center defense, wing, and forward. She is an outstanding player and a greater person.”
Sophomore defender/midfielder Ayshia Gay earned a spot on the TRC All-Conference Honorable Mention list.
“Ayshia is a two-year starter for the girls soccer team,” Jandt noted. “She started the year playing outside defense and played herself into a midfield position. Her growth as a player allowed the team to make changes when needed and did not miss a beat. Ayshia plays wherever the team needs her and shows success even in uncomfortable situations.”
