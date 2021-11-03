Caledonia soccer players August Allen and Austin Meyer have been named 2021 All-Conference team members by the Three Rivers Conference. Austin is a senior who played midfield/forward for the Warriors. August is a member of the junior class, and the team’s goaltender. Meyer was a leading scorer with the 2021 Warriors, and Allen had another outstanding year in the net this fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.