Tucker Ginther is a state champion in Minnesota. His teammate, Owen Denstad, is a bronze medalist.
Ginther, wrestling at 145, won in the first round by Decision (8-1) over David Revering (39-8) of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie. In the Quarterfinals, Ginther won by Decision (5-0) over Will Gorecki (31-9) of Royalton-Upsala. Moving on to Semifinals, Ginther won by Decision (6-4) over Logan Butzon (40-4) of Jackson County Central. Finally, solidifying his first place crown, Ginther won by Decision (3-1) over Hunter Gruchow of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville.
Placing third overall, at 132 Owen Denstad won by Fall (0:49) in round one of individuals over Caleb Michels of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. In the Quarterfinals, Denstad won by Decision (8-3) over Hudson Burnett (41-8) of Pipestone Area. Moving on to Semifinals, Denstad lost by Decision (1-0) against Jackson County Central’s Nolan Ambrose. The loss then pushed him into Consultations for semifinals, where he won by Decision (5-3) over Ryan Jensen of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. Finally, in a challenging fight for a second place finish, Denstad lost by Major Decision (13-3) against Bolton Thesing of Dover-Eyota.
Placing sixth overall, Cory Scanlon fought in the 138 weight class. In the first round, Scanlon won by Fall (5:40) over Deagen Captain (28-9) of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie. Pushing forward to Quarterfinals, Scanlon won yet again, this time by Sudden Victory (4-2) over Wyatt Engen (37-8) of Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. However, in the Semifinals, Scanlon lost by Decision (7-1) against Colbe Tappe of Staples Motley. In Consultations for Semifinals, Scanlon lost by Decision (4-2) against Solomon Wales of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville. In his final match up, Scanlon battled Lane Fink of Canby for a fifth place finish, where he lost by Major Decision (13-2).
At 113, in round one of individuals, Hunter Frank lost by Fall (1:06) against Raydon Graham of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted. Frank then moved into consultations, where he lost in the first round by Decision (9-2) against Dominick Neisen of Mahnomen-Waubun.
Braxton Lange, at 120, in round one of individuals won by Fall (3:53) over Justin Olson of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie. Then, in quarterfinals, Simon Kruse of Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola won by Decision (11-5) over Lange. Finally, in round one of Consultations, Chase Smith of Minnewaska Area won by Major Decision (8-0) over Lange.
At 152, in round one Isaac Blocker lost to Austin Kiecker of BOLD by Fall (4:42). This landed Blocker in Consultations, where he won by Decision (6-4) in round one over Garron Hoffman of Medford. However, in round two of Consultations, Blocker suffered an unsportsman-like conduct call and lost by Decision (5-4) against Isaiah Rodriguez of Jackson County Central.
At 182, in the first round Eric Mauss won in Sudden Victory (3-1) over Hank Meyer of Kimball Area. Mauss went on to lose by Technical Fall (3:28) in Quarterfinals against Anthony Sykora of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville. Lastly, in round one of Consultations, Mauss lost by Decision (8-3) against Chase Irlbeck of Wabasso.
At 195, Ayden Goetzinger won by Decision (5-3) over Koby Endres (37-3) of Wadena-Deer Creek in his first round. Unfortunately, in the Quarterfinals he lost by Fall (3:49) against Vander Mathiowetz of Red Rock Central. Then, in Consultations, Goetzinger lost by Decision (4-3) against Medford’s Dylan Heiderscheidt.
At 285, Grant Ness lost by Fall (0:38) against Keegan Kuball of WEM-JWP. Ness also lost in Consultations to Braden Shamp of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie by Fall (0:58).
Congratulations to all Caledonia-Houston wrestlers on making it to state.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
