Tucker Ginther is a state champion in Minnesota. His teammate, Owen Denstad, is a bronze medalist.

Ginther, wrestling at 145, won in the first round by Decision (8-1) over David Revering (39-8) of Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie. In the Quarterfinals, Ginther won by Decision (5-0) over Will Gorecki (31-9) of Royalton-Upsala. Moving on to Semifinals, Ginther won by Decision (6-4) over Logan Butzon (40-4) of Jackson County Central. Finally, solidifying his first place crown, Ginther won by Decision (3-1) over Hunter Gruchow of West Central Area-Ashby-Brandon-Evansville.

2023 cal state wrestling - Tucker Ginther (1st place)

Tucker Ginther wins state championship.
2023 cal state wreslting - Tucker Ginther & Shay Mahoney

Tucker Ginther bear hugs coach Shay Mahoney.
2023 cal state wrestling - Tucker Ginther (1st place award)

Tucker Ginther awarded first place medal.
2023 cal state wrestling - Owen Denstad

Owen Denstad fights against Dover-Eyota at state.
2023 cal state wreslting - Owen Denstad (3rd place)

Owen Denstad places third at state.
2023 cal state wrestling - Owen Denstad (3rd place award)

Owen Denstad awarded third place metal.
2023 cal state wrestling - Cory Scanlon

Cory Scanlon battles Lane Fink of Canby.
2023 cal state wrestling - Isaac Blocker

Isaac Blocker takes on Jackson County Central.

Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.

Load comments