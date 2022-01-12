By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia/Houston wrestlers were busy last week.
On Tuesday, January 4, the Warriors hosted Waukon, defeating the Indians 54-27. Braxton Lange pinned his opponent at 113, and Owen Denstad also got the pin at 132 for C/H. Teammate Alec Weinbender pinned his man at 170 as well. There were numerous forfeits. Caledonia left 126 open, while Waukon forfeited 138, 145, 152, 195, 220, and 285.
Two days later, the Warriors attended the Fillmore Central Triangular, defeating the hosts 56-16, and La Crescent-Hokah 70-6.
Fillmore Central/Lanesboro/Mabel-Canton forfeited 120, but the rest of that set of matches included some mat time. The Wolves got decisions at the two lightest weights before giving up six points with the forfeit. Then sophomore Jordan Beeman got a pin for C/H, wrestling at 126. It was the start of a five-match run, as Denstad got the pin at 132, Isaac Blocker notched a 15-0 technical fall at 138, Tucker Ginther pinned his man at 145, and Cory Scanlan pinned his opponent at 152. FCLM got a pair of wins at 160 and 170, then C/H finished strong, with a decision by Eric Mauss at 182, and pins from Tyler Jennings at 195, Ayden Goetzinger at 220, and Grant Ness at 285.
Caledonia/Houston also defeated La Crescent-Hokah, but the official individual results from that match were not posted as this issue went to press.
Finally, the Warriors competed at the Flanagan Invitational in Crestwood, Iowa on Saturday, January 8. Caledonia-Houston finished fourth at that two-state event, advancing several wrestlers to the championship rounds.
Grapplers vied for the top six places at the tournament. Braxton Lange took third at 106, and teammate Hunter Frank (an eighth-grader) took sixth at 113. Simon Seymour finished third at 120, and Owen Denstad took second at 132, making it to the finals. Warrior Isaac Blocker took third place at 138, as did teammate Tucker Ginther at 145. Cory Scanlan also made it to the championship round at 152, finishing second. Alec Weinbender finished in third place at 170, and Eric Mauss appeared in the championship match at 182, taking second place. Tyler Jennings took fifth place at 220. Caledonia/Houston did not enter any wrestlers at 160 and 195.
C/H is currently scheduled to compete in a triangular meet at Rushford-Peterson on Friday, January 14. Those contest begin at 5 p.m. The following day, Warrior wrestlers host several schools, beginning at 10 a.m.
