Caledonia vs. La Crescent-Hokah
The Caledonia Warriors took on the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers at home Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. A rousing comeback from the Warriors ended in heartbreak, as the Lancers finished off a win in overtime, 4-3.
La Crescent-Hokah started off strong and scored three goals 17 minutes, 28 minutes and 36 minutes into the game. The first of these goals was shot from the 18-yard box, whereas the other two were slotted in from the 6-yard box.
The Warriors soon answered back, as Siri Konkel (No. 7) connected from outside the 18-yard box early in the second half, 47 minutes into the game. Though the ball hit the keeper’s hands, the ball still went into the net and constituted the first goal for the Warriors.
Getting hot, the Warriors scored two more goals shortly after its first, 57 and 68 minutes into the game. Both goals were made by Ayshia Gay (No. 1) for the Warriors. The first was assisted by Cameryn Kruse (No. 17), whereas the second was assisted by goalkeeper Josie Foster (No. 99) off of a punt.
Then tied 3-3, the game went into overtime.
The Warriors unfortunately could not hang on in OT and the Lancers ended the game 83 minutes in, scoring the last goal of the night inside the 6-yard box.
In the end, La Crescent-Hokah walked away with 26 total shots taken, whereas the Warriors had 17. Caledonia's Foster had 22 total saves.
Caledonia vs. St. Charles
The Caledonia Warriors took on the St. Charles Saints at home Tuesday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. The final score was 3-0 in favor of St. Charles.
Goals were scored by the Saints late at 60 minutes, 73 minutes and 75 minutes into the game, the last two of which were made inside the 6-yard box.
St. Charles walked away with 32 total shots taken, whereas the Warriors only had 13.
Goalkeeper Josie Foster (No. 99) had 29 total saves for the Warriors.
Caledonia vs. Stewartville
The Caledonia Warrior girls soccer team took on the Stewartville Tigers in an away game Monday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., with the Tigers taking the 3-0 win.
Goals were scored by the Tigers 28 minutes, 63 minutes and 67 minutes into the game, the last of which was made inside the 6-yard box.
Stewartville walked away with 23 total shots taken; the Warriors had nine.
Goalkeeper Josie Foster (No. 99) had 22 total saves for the Warriors.
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
