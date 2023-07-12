1972 Caledonia legion baseball team - 2023 reunion

The Caledonia Legion Baseball team from 1972 had a reunion on July 10, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its fourth place win at state.
1972 Caledonia legion baseball - Steve & Dana Fink (in 2023)

Steve “Babe” Fink and Coach Dana “Deter” Fink were all smiles at the reunion last Monday.
  
