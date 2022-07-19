By Shawn Bauer
Caledonia Community Ed Tball/PeeWees Baseball Academy has had a wonderful summer thus far. We have seen some hot days on the ballfield but these kids play with everything they have and have made progress each week. The little tballers have had some memorable games and moments every Thursday night at St. Mary’s ballfield. Summer is flying by and these little superstars have 3 more weeks to go and the coaches are extremely proud of them.
The PeeWees Academy ballplayers have been working feverishly all summer and games are played at the majestic field in Eitzen every Tuesday night. There is a 6 week regular season schedule culminating with a 9 team playoff bracket ending August 9th. With the big attendance every week in the stands these kids play their hearts out in search of a PeeWees championship. Week 1 saw Blue get a walk off win when Sophia Tenkley hit a game winning single to score Brenner Schwartzhoff for the victory. Tein brothers Landon and Levi Sauer paced the Blue team with 2 hits a piece! Brecken Rye for Silver was 3-3 with a double in the loss. Red beat Orange 24-10 behind the big homeruns by Luke Vesterse who hit 2 deep homeruns over the fence. Purple edged out Gray 21-14 behind some great defense of the Purple team with Treyjen Burmester, Emmett Schultz, Samson Kittleson, and Mariah Solbrack.
Week 2 saw Green beat Blue 23-22 in one of the most back and forth games of the season and a game full of a homerun barrage. Jordan Wurm wrapped a game winning single to score Payton Wilson! Drew Klug hit 2 homeruns for Green and Briggs Middendorf hit a homerun as well while Connor Goetzinger hit a big homerun over the right centerfield fence! Purple defeated White 20-18 behind the 3 hits by Damon Kittleson and 2 singles by Lettie Solbrack. White was paced by Aria Connor’s 3 hits as well as Karver Meiners 3 hits. Morgan Tostenson had 2 singles and 2 runs scored to keep White in the game.
Red defeated Maroon 20-13 behind the hustle of William Mahoney who had 2 hits and a big slide into home beating the tag at the plate. Brothers Gunner and Maverick Felten led the scoring with 6 runs scored among them and had 2 crucial catches to thwart the comeback of Maroon. Maroon was led by Hayven Diersen who smashed a double and 2 singles.
Week 3 saw Purple defeat Orange 21-15 with Parker Renk hitting a double and 2 singles. Orange was paced by LaVinia Klinski who had a big season so far at the plate and defensively. LaVinia had 3 hits on this night and made numerous defensive plays at 3rd and 1st base.
Red beat Silver 24-16 behind Nolan Foster, Owen Myhre, Cole Klug, and Brogan Lange who each one had 3 hits a piece. The Schulte twins Bryson and Tanner had very good games defensively to try and keep Silver in the game.
In the biggest slugfest of the season so far Blue narrowly edged out Gray in a 30-26 battle. Connor Goetzinger once again showed off his homerun prowess with 2 huge Grand Slams! Lincoln Engan and Kendall Adamson each scored 3 runs in the game to light up the scoreboard.
For Gray Aiden Erickson continued his torrid homerun pace as he also hit 2 big homeruns over the fence witha grand slam of his own and a 3 run homerun! His brother Liam Erickson flashed the leather the whole game making great catches and stopping some hard hit ground balls! Kami King, Chase Niccum, and Liberty Knutson each had 2 hits for Gray to keep the game close.
League Homerun Leaders:
Aiden Erickson 3
Connor Goetzinger 3
Drew Klug 2
Luke Vesterse 2
Briggs Middendorf 1
Halfway through the season and these little baseball superstars have put on quite a show. Tuesday nights in Eitzen have been quite a sceneso far and we want to thank the Eitzen Lions and mayor Jeff Adamson on their diligent work accommodating the Academy!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.