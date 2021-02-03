By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior boys basketball team made the game look too easy Monday night, Jan. 25, at their first home game of the season against P-E-M where the Warriors won 72-53.
Caledonia was quick with rebounds, both from the Bulldog’s missed shots and their own rebounds, along with keeping the ball in play.
Senior guard Andrew Kunelius slam dunked a shot in the second half, swinging from the hoop as his teammates and coaches celebrated. Kunelius contributed 13 points to the game with a three-point goal.
At half time, Caledonia led 37 to 16, with Austin Klug contributing 22 points and two three-point goals.
Caledonia ended the game with 8 out of 9 free throws completed and four successful three-point goals.
Caledonia 72, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53
PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (53)
Connor McGuire 12 P, 4 3-PT; Luke Stevens 2 P, 0 3-PT; Nathan Callanan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Conner Schumacher 9 P, 0 3-PT; Nick Wozney 0 P, 0 3-PT; Peyton Schumacher 11 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Herber 4 P, 0 3-PT; Julian Hepner 3 P, 1 3-PT; Andy Villanueva 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brock Martinez 4 P, 0 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (72)
Casey Schultz 5 P, 0 3-PT; Austin Klug 22 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 13 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Kopek 4 P, 0 3-PT; Austin Meyer 4 P, 0 3-PT; Ja’Shon Simpson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Morrow 2 P, 0 3-PT; Chris Pieper 3 P, 0 3-PT; Sam Privet 10 P, 0 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 4 P.
Halftime: CAL 37, PEM 16.
Free throws: PEM 13-23, CAL 8-9.
Three-point goals: PEM 8, CAL 4.
Caledonia vs. Rushford-Peterson
The Warriors faced Rushford-Peterson away on Friday, Jan. 29, and won over the Trojans 75-52.
High scoring Warriors were Andrew Kunelius with 21 points and 3 three-point goals, Austin Klug with 17 points and 1 three-point goal, and Sam Privet with 20 points.
Caledonia 75, Rushford-Peterson 52
CALEDONIA (75)
Casey Schultz 2 P; Austin Klug 17 P, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 21 P, 3 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 6 P; Austin Meyer 2 P; Chris Pieper 2 P; Devin Vonderohe 1 P; Sam Privet 20 P.
RUSHFORD-PETERSON (52)
Grady Hengel 8 P; Trey Olson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Luke O’Hare 15 P, 1 3-PT; Logan Skalet 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Ruberg 13 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Wieser 4 P
Halftime: CAL 38, RP 20.
Free throws: CAL 10-18, RP 16-20.
Three-point goals: CAL 4, RP 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.