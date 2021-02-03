By Jordan Gerard

Editor, The Caledonia Argus

The Warrior boys basketball team made the game look too easy Monday night, Jan. 25, at their first home game of the season against P-E-M where the Warriors won 72-53. 

Caledonia was quick with rebounds, both from the Bulldog’s missed shots and their own rebounds, along with keeping the ball in play. 

Senior guard Andrew Kunelius slam dunked a shot in the second half, swinging from the hoop as his teammates and coaches celebrated.  Kunelius contributed 13 points to the game with a three-point goal. 

At half time, Caledonia led 37 to 16, with Austin Klug contributing 22 points and two three-point goals. 

Caledonia ended the game with 8 out of 9 free throws completed and four successful three-point goals. 

Caledonia 72, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 53

PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLE (53)

Connor McGuire 12 P, 4 3-PT; Luke Stevens 2 P, 0 3-PT; Nathan Callanan 5 P, 1 3-PT; Conner Schumacher 9 P, 0 3-PT; Nick Wozney 0 P, 0 3-PT; Peyton Schumacher 11 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Herber 4 P, 0 3-PT; Julian Hepner 3 P, 1 3-PT; Andy Villanueva 3 P, 1 3-PT; Brock Martinez 4 P, 0 3-PT. 

CALEDONIA (72)

Casey Schultz 5 P, 0 3-PT; Austin Klug 22 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 13 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Kopek 4 P, 0 3-PT; Austin Meyer 4 P, 0 3-PT; Ja’Shon Simpson 5 P, 1 3-PT; Blake Morrow 2 P, 0 3-PT; Chris Pieper 3 P, 0 3-PT; Sam Privet 10 P, 0 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 4 P.

Halftime: CAL 37, PEM 16.

Free throws: PEM 13-23, CAL 8-9.

Three-point goals: PEM 8, CAL 4.

Caledonia vs. Rushford-Peterson

The Warriors faced Rushford-Peterson away on Friday, Jan. 29, and won over the Trojans 75-52. 

High scoring Warriors were Andrew Kunelius with 21 points and 3 three-point goals, Austin Klug with 17 points and 1 three-point goal, and Sam Privet with 20 points. 

Caledonia 75, Rushford-Peterson 52

CALEDONIA (75)

Casey Schultz 2 P; Austin Klug 17 P, 1 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 21 P, 3 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 6 P; Austin Meyer 2 P; Chris Pieper 2 P; Devin Vonderohe 1 P; Sam Privet 20 P.

RUSHFORD-PETERSON (52)

Grady Hengel 8 P; Trey Olson 9 P, 1 3-PT; Luke O’Hare 15 P, 1 3-PT; Logan Skalet 3 P, 1 3-PT; Justin Ruberg 13 P, 1 3-PT; Ben Wieser 4 P

Halftime: CAL 38, RP 20.

Free throws: CAL 10-18, RP 16-20.

Three-point goals: CAL 4, RP 4.

