By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Warrior boys basketball team opened their season with a home game against the Hilltoppers, from Onalaska, Wisconsin. Warriors claimed the game 67-56.
Jackson Koepke got the Warriors on the scoreboard first with an assist from teammate Eli King, and then again a few minutes later with a 3-point shot. The Hilltoppers started scoring as the Warriors rounded the corner to 10 points.
As the Warriors moved the ball around offense efficiently, the Hilltoppers caught on and challenged the Warriors, disrupting a few offensive plays.
The Warriors stayed ahead points wise, but did rack up a few more fouls than their opponents in the first half.
Caledonia kept up on three points, successfully completing five from King (1), Koepke (3) and Thane Meiners (1). Onalaska showed they can hit three point shots when they need to, completing six for their effort.
Half time score was 31-22, with the Warriors not giving up the lead. The second half started out with a lot of fast offense and defense action from both teams.
Warriors improved their defensive strategy, resulting in less fouls and more points. They stayed a good 10 points in the lead throughout the game. Final score was 67-56.
The Warriors faced Stewartville on the road on Saturday, Dec. 11, winning 79-61; played Winona Cotter, away, on Dec. 14; and face Fillmore Central at home on Friday, Dec. 17.
Caledonia 67, Onalaska 56
ONALASKA (56)
Skemp 20 P, 4 3-PT; T. J. Stuttley 15 P, 0 3-PT; M. Skemp 11 P, 1 3-PT; Odom 10 P, 1 3-PT.
CALEDONIA (67)
Eli King 19 P, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 2 P; Jackson Koepke 13 P, 3 3-PT; Austin Meyer 2 P; Ja’shon Simpson 17 P; Brett Schultz 4 P; Thane Meiners 10 P, 1 3-PT.
Halftime: CAL 31, Ona 22.
Free throws: Ona 12-20, CAL 12-19.
Three-point goals: Ona 6, CAL 5.
Caledonia 79, Stewartville 61
CALEDONIA (79)
Chris Peiper 7 P, Eli King 32 P, 1 3-PT; Lewis Doyle 4 P; Mason King 6 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 16 P, 3 3-PT; Austin Meyer 5 P, 1 3-PT; Brett Schultz 4 P; Thane Meiners 7 P.
STEWARTVILLE (61)
Parker Wangen 8 P, 1 3-PT; Henry Tschetter 21 P, 2 3-PT; Bode Mayer 2 P; Tegan Malone 18 P, 5 3-PT; Miles Hettinger 2 P; Ayden Helder 7 P; Eli Klavetter 3 P.
Halftime: CAL 33, STEW 29.
Free throws: CAL 19-24, STEW 9-15.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, STEW 8.
