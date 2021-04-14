By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Saturday’s exciting state championship game is one to surely be talked about for a season or two afterwards, as the Warriors worked hard, but felt the state title slip through their hands.
Waseca took the victory 51-49 with 30 seconds left. The score stayed knotted at 49 points until the last minute of the game.
Caledonia had possession and had an offensive strategy in the works until Waseca stole and forced a turnover. They took a time out to discuss their strategy while the Warriors shifted into defense mode.
Back in play, the Bluejays took their time running down the clock to the very last two seconds, made a quick line drive in and scored.
Officials added two seconds to the clock, but it was not enough for the Warriors’ long passes to travel down the court, and get the ball to Jackson Koepke, who made a last-ditch attempt at the basket.
It was an agonizing shot as the ball definitely could have made it, but as it bounced off the board, the state title slipped away from the Warriors.
Earlier in the game, it took the Warriors a few minutes to find their rhythm after meeting this new team on the court.
Caledonia wasn’t too far off though, as they responded to Waseca’s points. The Warriors also held to their favorite offense strategy, allowing them to get comfortable with Waseca’s defense.
The Bluejays were up 10 points until Andrew Kunelius started a 9-point scoring run with a 3- point goal, followed by another and then points by Austin Klug, tied it up at 19 points.
From there, it was a game of points with each team getting ahead, tying it up and getting ahead again by one or two points. Sam Privet had a slam dunk in the first half as well as contributing 7 points and 1 3-point goal.
Both teams fought for rebounds, with players jumping up as if temporarily playing volleyball.
The first half was fun to watch, with Waseca stealing the ball a few times, but Caledonia using their stellar rebounding ability whether or not the Bluejays scored. Half time score was 29-27 with the Bluejays in the lead.
The second half exhibited excellent skills by both teams as they traded points back and forth for much of the second half.
Waseca might have had a lead at 48-43, but not before a few more Warrior points caught up at 49-47, and tying it up at 49 points was Privet.
The Warriors finished their season with 23 wins and two losses. Head coach Brad King concluded this season at 101 victories.
Waseca 51, Caledonia 49
CALEDONIA (49)
Casey Schultz 5 P, 12 R, 1 3-PT; Austin Klug 25 P, 2 3-PT; Andrew Kunelius 5 P, 1 3-PT; Jashon Simpson 2 P; Sam Privet 7 P, 1 3-PT; Jackson Koepke 5 P, 1 3-PT.
WASECA (51)
Kyreese Willingham 4 P; Andrew Morgan 9 P, 8 R; Matt Seberson 6 P, 7 R; Ryan Dufault 23 P, 3 3-PT, 5 R, 5 S; Zach Hoehn 9 P, 3 3-PT.
Halftime: WAS 29, CAL 27
Free throws: CAL 9-10, WAS 9-16.
Three-point goals: CAL 6, WAS 6.
