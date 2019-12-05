By Ryan Pitts
The Caledonia Argus
Once again, the State Championship was worth every penny as the Caledonia Warriors rolled the Minneapolis North Polars, 26-0.
It took the Warrior offense a little bit to get the ball rolling but once it did, Caledonia went into half with a 20-0 lead with an electric first half from Elijah King. The offense was forced to punt on the first series of the game but quickly got the ball back when Elijah King intercepted a pass at the Warrior five yard line and returned it to the 29 yard line on the Polars first drive of the game. Once again, the Warriors were forced to punt on the second drive.
After a Polar’s punt, the offense got clicking when Noah King rushed two times for a total of 27 yards. A few plays later, Noah King hit Elijah King right up the middle, King outran defenders and dashed 48 yards for the touchdown. A Brody Johnson extra point hit the left up right and bounced back in favor of the Polars, Caledonia with a 6-0 with two minutes to go in the first quarter.
After moving the ball about 35 yards, the Polars were forced into a third and 15 at center field, a Polars muffed play forced a fumble which was recovered by them back at their own 34. A high snap on the punt almost went over the punters head which forced a quick short punt. What appeared to look like a downed ball bounced perfectly into Elijah King’s hands a full speed but it was too late for the Polar’s punt team as King zoomed past many defenders, made one cut and had a wide open lane to the end zone. A Brody Johnson extra point gave Caledonia a 13-0 lead with 7;42 to play in the first half.
The defense poured gas on the fire again on the next series when Casey Schultz and Dalen Lemke forced a fumble which was recovered by Ezra Dvorak. Noah King then hit Cole Kronebusch with a rocket pass down the middle for a 19 yard gain. Three plays later, King threaded a needle between two defenders which was caught by Kronebusch again, this time for a 15 yard touchdown reception. Another Brody Johnson PAT gave the Warriors a 20-0 lead with three minutes to go in the half. The defense came up with a big stand to end the half as the Polars were knocking on the door.
Out of half, Logan Banse recorded a big quarterback sack on a fourth down to end a Polars drive. However, Caledonia was unable to capitalized and punted it back to the Polars but a quick three and out forced North to punt it back to Caledonia.
On the first play of the series, Noah King rushed 27 yards along the home sideline, leaping a defender to avoid a tackle before getting pushed out of bounds at the Polars 10 yard line. On the next play, Noah threw a back should pass to Elijah on the front line of the end zone for the final touchdown of the evening. This score came with six minutes to go in the third quarter.
Caledonia punted on the next series and marched all the way to the Polars five yard line after another Elijah King interception. A Kronebusch 35 yard reception got them all the way to the goal line but a fumble on a snap gave the ball back to the Polars.
Caledonia’s final drive consisted of getting all the Warrior seniors on the field, including offensive linemen Luke Twite who suffered a torn meniscus earlier in the season and has been rehabbing and unable to play. The final seconds ticked off with another perfect season and a Warrior 26-0 shutout against Minneapolis North.
Noah King was 9 of 18 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns. King also rushed 10 times for 83 yards.
Elijah King caught just three receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Kronebusch caught five passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Casey Schultz and Dalen Lemke forced a fumble which was recovered by Ezra Dvorak. Elijah King intercepted two of North’s passes. Jack Strub had two quarterback sacks while Logan Banse and Elias Dvorak each had one.
Jed Kasten led all solo tacklers with 12 tackles followed by Noah King with 10. Elijah King, Casey Schultz, and Ezra Dvorak each had 8 solo tackles. Ethan Jacobson and Dalen Lemke each had five.
Elijah King had three punt returns for 82 yards and a touchdown.
Brody Johnson was 2 for 3 on points after touchdown.
Elias Dvorak was booming punts, he had four punts for 178 yards, an average of 44.5 yards per punt. None of them were returned at all.
Comparison:
First Downs: Caledonia 9, North 18
Rushing Yards: Caledonia 76, North 212
Passing Yards: Caledonia 138, North 6
Total Yards: Caledonia 214, North 218
Total Plays: Caledonia 33, North 76
Time of Possession: Caledonia 12:35, North 35:25
Caledonia’s Seniors are:
#1 Noah King
#8 Noah Jennings
#11 Austin Heaney
#14 Colton McCallson
#15 Donnie Lakey
#23 Tanner Conniff
#26 Jack Strub
#28 Jed Kasten
#53 Luke Twite
#62 Isaac Denstad
#72 Elias Dvorak
#77 Isaiah Forrester
#78 Ezra Dvorak
#79 Ethan Jacobson
#88 Cole Kronebusch
Thank you Seniors and way to go Warriors!
