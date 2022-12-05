Elijah Solum.jpg

Elijah Solum (No. 2) runs for the Spring Grove Lions during the 9-man football state championship at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Saturday.
Caleb Griffin (No. 3) runs for the Spring Grove Lions.

Fans crowded U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Spring Grove Lions fought the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers for the 9-man state football championship.

Both teams came into the championship with a perfect record, but after leading almost the entire game, it was Spring Grove that ultimately left with a loss. The Rangers took the lead with 25 seconds left and won the game 28-25.

Hunter Holland (No. 22) comes away with the football for the Spring Grove Lions.
Logan Brumm (No. 55) tackles for the Spring Grove Lions.
Mountain Iron-Buhl quarterback Asher Zubich breaks away from Spring Grove's Jacob Olerud during Saturday's state championship game in Minneapolis.
Nikolas Jesch (No. 3) for Mountain Iron-Buhl can't make the catch among Spring Grove defenders.
State Championship

Mountain Iron-Buhl quarterback Asher Zubich gets taken down by Spring Grove's Zach Brumm and Jacob Olerud during Saturday's state championship game in Minneapolis.
State Runners Up

Spring Grove's Hunter Holland gets wrapped up by Mountain Iron-Buhl's Sam Lokken during Saturday's state championship game in Minneapolis.

