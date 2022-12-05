Fans crowded U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday, Dec. 3, as the Spring Grove Lions fought the Mountain Iron-Buhl Rangers for the 9-man state football championship.
Both teams came into the championship with a perfect record, but after leading almost the entire game, it was Spring Grove that ultimately left with a loss. The Rangers took the lead with 25 seconds left and won the game 28-25.
“We led the whole game until 25 seconds,” said Spring Grove coach Kody Moore. “It’s one of those things where, it’ll hurt for a while, but you really try to put it in perspective and understand that, overall, it was a great season.”
Kickoff was at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The Lions came out swinging and connected in the end zone three times in the first quarter. Elijah Solum (No. 2) scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, with the extra point made by Caleb Griffin (No. 3). Solum (No. 2) also threw a touchdown pass to Tysen Grinde (No. 15) for 43 yards. The extra point was unsuccessful, leaving the score at 13-0 Spring Grove.
Hunter Holland (No. 22) then made a 14-yard touchdown run of his own to boost Spring Grove's lead to 19-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Mountain Iron-Buhl came back strong in the second and scored twice. Damian Tapio (No. 21) had an 11-yard touchdown run for the Rangers, who followed with a two-point conversion run, also by Tapio (No. 21). Asher Zubich (No. 2) then threw a touchdown pass to N. Jesch for a gain of 20 yards. A two-point conversion pass was unsuccessful, and the score was 19-14 Spring Grove at the half.
Continuing to increase its lead, Spring Grove connected in the end zone once more in the third quarter, as Solum (No. 2) scored on a 12-yard touchdown run. A two-point conversion pass from Jaxon Strinmoen (No. 7) to Solum (No. 2) was attempted by the Lions was not converted, leaving the score at 25-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
In a whirlwind fourth quarter, the Rangers gained some unexpected momentum and scored early, as Zubich (No. 2) launched a touchdown pass for a 63 yards. Zubich (No. 2) also attempted a two-point conversion pass to Tapio (No. 21), but it failed, and Spring Grove held on to a 25-20 lead.
Gaining possession again in the fourth, Mountain Iron-Buhl inched down the field once more. In a startling turn of events, with only 25 seconds left on the clock, Tapio (No. 21) ran for a 10-yard score, giving the Rangers a 26-25 lead. The two-point conversion pass from Zubich (No. 2) to Riley Busch (No. 11) was successful, leading Mountain Iron-Buhl to the victory at 28-25.
Key players for the Lions included Solum (No. 2), who completed 17 out of an attempted 35 passes for 186 total passing yards. Solum (No. 2) also ran for 87 total rushing yards. Holland (No. 22) ran for 75 rushing yards.
Grinde (No. 15) led the Lions with 101 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Ethan Crouch (No. 76) had 33 yards receiving for Spring Grove, as did Griffin (No. 3) with 25 receiving yards.
“I just can’t overstate how proud of these guys I am,” said Moore. “I’m proud of the amount of work that these guys put in all offseason. After a little bit of a tougher season last year, they got right back to work.”
Reach associate editor Rachel Stock at 507-724-3475.
