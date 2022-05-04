By Chad Augedahl
Softball head coach
T
he Lady Warriors had a busy schedule last week, playing 4 games in five days.
On Tuesday they traveled to Wabasha. The Warriors jumped out to a quick two-run lead in the top of the first with Brianna Stemper getting hit by a pitch followed by a sac bunt by Emily Ideker, who reached on an error. Both girls then proceed to steal second & third. Paige Klug hit a deep sacrifice to center to score the games first run followed by a pass ball on the next pitch scoreing Ideker. The Warriors would add another run in the second inning on an RBI double by Klug to score Brianna Stemper. Wabasha answered with a run in the sixth inning to make it 3-1. But the Warriors bounced right back and added an insurance run in the seventh to close out the game 4-1.
Teagan Lange, 7 IP, 11k’s, 1 hit allowed
Leading hitters:
Brianna Stemper 2-3
Lydia Jennings 3-4
Madisyn Tessmer 2-4
St. Charles (last years state runner ups) would come to Caledonia on Thursday for a tough match up. The Lady Warriors came out and played an exceptional game, and it went into the fifth inning scoreless as both pitchers held each other in check for most of the night. St Charles opened up the scoring in the fifth on a single past Ideker at third. Kiepple then stole second and with two outs and a full count, Gurt singled to center to break the 0-0 tie. Heading to the 7th inning still 1-0, Caledonia’s defense would show a crack and a few costly errors and a three-run home run sealed the 6-0 win by the Saints.
I was very pleased with how we played the entire game and really held up on defense for the entire game until that last inning. The Saints are a really good team that make you work for everything.
Braelyn Lange, 4 IP, 5k’s, 0 hits allowed
Teagan Lange, 3 IP, 5k’s, 3 hits allowed
On Friday the Warriors traveled to Kasson-Mantorville for a non-conference matchup in terrible conditions as rain and wind held strong all day and conditions were tough to overcome. Kasson would jump out to a 3-0 lead heading to the third inning as the Lady Warriors added a couple runs to close the gap to 3-2. But as field conditions worsened the Warriors committed too many errors as Kasson scored 11 runs in the bottom of the inning to close out the game at 14-2.
Saturday the Warriors hosted Dover-Eyota. D-E jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the second on a 3-run home run. The Warriors answered with 2 runs in the bottom of the inning with Lydia Jennings and Amber Stemper both hitting singles. After an Annah Anderson fielder’s choice Lydia Jennings would come across to score. After another error, A Stemper followed to make the score 4-2. Heading to the 4th inning, Warrior bats awoke and scored 7 runs to make it 9-4. Amber Stemper singled to center to get the rally going followed by a Braelyn Lange single to left. Grace Denstad proceeded to line a single to center to score Stemper. Paige Klug doubled to left to score 3 runs. Teagan Lange delivered a 2 run home run over the center field fence. D-E would score another run in the 7th but it would not be enough as the Warriors won 9-5.
Teagan Lange, 5 IP, 6K’s, 6 hits allowed
Braelyn Lange, 2 IP, 3K’s, 0 hits allowed
Leading Hitters:
Braelyn Lange, 2-4, double
Amber Stemper 2-4
Lydia Jennings 2-4
Brianna Stemper 2-4
Teagan Lange 1 HR
