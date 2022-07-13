The Caledonia Spring Grove Softball team earned the Team Academic Gold Award for the 2022 season. There was also five seniors selected to the Academic All-State team. Pictured above left to right: Amber Stemper, Grace Denstad, Brianna Stemper, Lydia Jennings and Teagan Lange.
The Warriors had three ladies named to the All-Conference team (Teagan Lange, Brianna Stemper and Emily Ideker) and two on the Honorable Mention team (Lydia Jennings and Paige Klug). From left to right: Lydia Jennings, Emily Ideker, Briana Stemper, Teagan Lange, Paige Klug.
The Caledonia/Spring Grove Warrior softball team finished the season with a 10-9 record and was lead by a group of six seniors. These seniors will be greatly missed next season but set a great example to the future of the program by their leadership and competitiveness to be better each and every day. Seniors leaving the program: Teagan Lange, Brianna Stemper, Lydia Jennings, Madisyn Tessmer, Amber Stemper and Grace Denstad.
The Warriors had three ladies named to the All-Conference team (Teagan Lange, Brianna Stemper and Emily Ideker) and two on the Honorable Mention team (Lydia Jennings and Paige Klug). Teagan Lange was also selected to the All-Section team.
Emily Ideker lead the team in Batting Average with a .439 followed by Brianna Stemper at .368 and Teagan Lange at .357 and Paige Klug at .349 and Lydia Jennings at .340.
Emily Ideker and Brianna Stemper had a team high 25 hits. Paige Klug had 18 RBIs followed by Teagan Lange’s 16 RBIs.
Teagan Lange struck out 61 batters and had a 3.55 ERA for the season. She also had 4 home-runs.
I would personally like to thank all the ladies for their dedication and work ethic, along with the parents and coaches, for a successful season. And all the fans for their support attending games and fundraising efforts, as without them it would not be possible.
