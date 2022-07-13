By Chad Augedahl

Softball Head Coach

The Caledonia/Spring Grove Warrior softball team finished the season with a 10-9 record and was lead by a group of six seniors.  These seniors will be greatly missed next season but set a great example to the future of the program by their leadership and competitiveness to be better each and every day.  Seniors leaving the program:  Teagan Lange, Brianna Stemper, Lydia Jennings, Madisyn Tessmer, Amber Stemper and Grace Denstad.

The Warriors had three ladies named to the All-Conference team (Teagan Lange, Brianna Stemper and Emily Ideker) and two on the Honorable Mention team (Lydia Jennings and Paige Klug).  Teagan Lange was also selected to the All-Section team.

Emily Ideker lead the team in Batting Average with a .439 followed by Brianna Stemper at .368 and Teagan Lange at .357 and Paige Klug at .349 and Lydia Jennings at .340.

Emily Ideker and Brianna Stemper had a team high 25 hits.  Paige Klug had 18 RBIs followed by Teagan Lange’s 16 RBIs.

Teagan Lange struck out 61 batters and had a 3.55 ERA for the season.  She also had 4 home-runs.

I would personally like to thank all the ladies for their dedication and work ethic, along with the parents and coaches, for a successful season.  And all the fans for their support attending games and fundraising efforts, as without them it would not be possible.

Load comments