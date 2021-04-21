Compiled by Argus Staff
Game summary by coach Chad Augedahl
After not being able to take the field at all last season, the Caledonia/SG Softball team took to the diamond on Friday, April 9, with a double header versus Kasson-Mantorville and Bryon.
In the game against the Komets, the Warriors started off with a bang and scored four runs in the first inning, despite a cold and rainy night, head coach Chad Augedahl said.
The teams traded runs with the Komets gaining two in the bottom of the first inning, the Warriors adding two to get the lead, but then the countered with a four spot in the bottom of the inning.
Caledonia/Spring Grove added two more with to Brianna Stemper, who put up a single. A wild pitch scored another.
It wasn’t enough to scare off Kasson-Mantorville though, even with worsening weather. The Komets tied the game up on a walk and a single.
In the final inning of a tied game at 8 runs each, the Warriors got two outs and a single. The Komet’s next batter broke the tie with a “monster home run” over center field fence and pulled them up by two points for a final score of 10-8.
Pitchers: Teagan Lange, 3 IP, 6 runs, 2 earned
Emily Ideker, 2.2 IP, 4 runs, 4 earned
Leading Hitters: Brianna Stemper 2 – 4
Ashly Ideker 2 – 2
It was a cold, rainy day that delayed the game against Bryon for 30 minutes, but the Warriors were ready to go again.
Claire Buttell led off the game with a single and Teagan Lange drove a triple to the right field wall and that gave the Warriors their first and only run of the game.
The Bears’ eagerness fueled runs on every inning and a stellar pitching game that held the Warriors to just one run. Final score was 14-1.
Pitchers: Paige Klug, 2 IP, 5 runs, 5 earned
Emily Ideker, 3 IP, 9 runs, 4 earned
Leading Hitters: Brianna Stemper 2-3
Teagan Lange 1 – 1 (triple).
In the game against PEM on April 16, Caledonia took a loss 7-5.
Augedahl enters his third year as head coach for the Warriors, along with assistant coaches Tony Lange and Kari Russert.
Returning to the team this year are letter winners Grace Privet (pitcher, in-field), Dana Augedahl (outfield, catcher), Claire Buttell (outfield) and Ashly Ideker (catcher, in-field).
From the pitcher’s mound, Grace Privet, Teagan Lange, Paige Klug, Emily Ideker and Braelyn Lange are looking to a full season.
Augedahl is looking to his senior leadership for team strength. Caledonia/Spring Grove boasts five seniors who are experienced and ready to play after not having a 2020 season. The team did play a few games last summer, though.
Augedahl added an extra challenge this year is keeping everyone healthy, especially in a shortened season. He’s looking for consistency with 20 games and hoping for a deep play-off run.
