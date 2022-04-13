Submitted by Chad Augedahl
Softball Head Coach
The Caledonia-Spring Grove Lady Warriors took the field for the first time on Saturday, April 9, in a twin bill.
The first game pitted the Warriors vs Aquinas HS. The Warriors jumped to a quick 5-0 lead in the first inning with Brianna Stemper leading the way with a lead off triple. Emily Ideker singled in Stemper to get the scoring going. Paige Klug proceeded to triple to center to keep the momentum going.
After a walk and a sacrifice fly, Madisyn Tessmer homers to center to build a lead Teagan Lange would not relinquish. The Warriors continued to score a run in the third with a home run by Amber Stemper and a single run in the fourth to build a seven run lead.
Heading into the top of the sixth, the Warriors would put up six more runs to seal the game. Amber Stemper singled to left and Grace Denstad had a sacrifice followed by Mackenzie Morey getting a double and Brianna Stemper with a single to left. Teagan Lange pitched a gem to lead the Warriors to an opening season win with 8 strikeouts and no walks on 67 pitches.
Leading hitters:
Brianna Stemper 4-4
Emily Ideker 2-3
Amber Stemper 2-3, HR
Madisyn Tessmer HR
In the second game of the day the Warriors took on Onalaska Luther. The Warriors fell behind early, as errors would build a lead for Luther that they would not give up.
After giving up six runs in the top of the first, Cal/SG slowly chipped away at the lead by putting up two runs in the 3rd inning lead by a double from Brianna Stemper followed by a line drive to left from Emily Ideker and Paige Klug would single to cut the lead to 6-2.
Luther added a run in the 5th inning only to be matched by the Warriors with two more in the bottom of the inning. Jenna Mann singled to center followed by another Brianna Stemper single, Paige Klug drives a single to center to keep it going only to have the inning end with bases loaded with the score at 7-4.
Brianna Stemper and Braelyn Lange pitched the Warriors into contention all day but a few costly errors ultimately would decide the game. Braelyn allowed 4 hits over 6 innings, had 8 strike outs and 3 walks, throwing 116 pitches.
Leading hitters:
Brianna Stemper 2-4
Paige Klug 3-4
Emily Ideker 2-3
“The girls really played well all day except for one inning, but under the circumstances of only having two outside practices, [I] was very pleased with how they came out and played,” coach Chad Augedahl said. “We showed a lot of grit by battling back after that first inning and a few timely hits might have made a difference but was proud of the way they battled all day. Our pitching was exceptional for the first weekend as we only walked four in two games with 17 strikeouts. We will take away from this weekend things we need to work on and all the positives that came out of today and keep working.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.