The Caledonia girls softball team lost to the Tigers.
The Caledonia softball team lost to Stewartville, 6-4, on Friday, April 28. Caledonia: 201-000-1; Stewartville: 000-222-x. Caledonia: P. Klug, 1 for 2, 2 runs scored, SB; E. Blum, 1 for 1, run scored. Pitcher: B. Lange 6 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 6 K. Stewartville: Cami Elzen, 2 for 3, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored. Pitcher: Sydney Klar 7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 6 K.
Caledonia vs. PEM & Wabasha-Kellogg
Caledonia softball girls enjoyed another winning week.
Now sitting at a respectable 6-4 overall mark, the Warriors chalked up their fourth straight victory, upending Wabasha-Kellogg, 6-4, on Thursday, April 27.
Earlier in the week, the Warriors shut out Plainview-Elgin-Millville 11-0.
Stats vs PEM
Annah Anderson, 1 for 3, run scored, 2 RBI; Emily Ideker, 0 for 2, run scored; Mackenzie Morey, 1 for 3, 2 runs scored, RBI; Braelyn Lange, 0 for 2, run scored, RBI; Jenna Mann, 2 for 3, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Paige Klug, 2 for 2, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI; Kennedy Hansen, 1 for 2, run scored, 2 RBI; Avery Augedahl, 1 for 1, run scored, RBI; Paizley Lange, 2 for 3; Pitcher: Braelyn Lange 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.
Stats vs Wabasha-Kellogg
V. Kittleson, 0 for 0, run scored; A. Lange, 0 for 1; E. Blum, 0 for 0, run scored; Annah Anderson, 2 for 3; Emily Ideker, 1 for 4, RBI; Mackenzie Morey, 2 for 4, run scored; Braelyn Lange, 1 for 4, 2 RBI; Jenna Mann, 1 for 4; Kennedy Hansen, 0 for 3; Avery Augedahl, 1 for 4, run scored, RBI; Aubrie Klug, 3 for 3, 2 runs scored; Paizley Lange, 1 for 4; Pitcher: Braelyn Lange 7 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.
