Austin Meyer
Austin Meyer

 Submitted

Argus Staff

The Argus was informed that Caledonia’s Austin Meyer was named to an All-State team. 

He was named to the second All-State team, according to the Post Bulletin. Austin Meyer is a senior midfielder for the Warriors. 

CLASS A

Second team All-State

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Drew Christopherson, sr., attacker. Caledonia: Austin Meyer, sr., midfielder. Lourdes: Trent Neff, sr., midfielder; McKaid Schotzko jr., defender. La Crescent/Hokah: Joey Schreier, sr. midfielder.

