Argus Staff
The Argus was informed that Caledonia’s Austin Meyer was named to an All-State team.
He was named to the second All-State team, according to the Post Bulletin. Austin Meyer is a senior midfielder for the Warriors.
CLASS A
Second team All-State
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa: Drew Christopherson, sr., attacker. Caledonia: Austin Meyer, sr., midfielder. Lourdes: Trent Neff, sr., midfielder; McKaid Schotzko jr., defender. La Crescent/Hokah: Joey Schreier, sr. midfielder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.