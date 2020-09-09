Argus Staff
Both Warrior teams each played a single game this week, with the boys facing off against St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura and the girls taking on La Crescent-Hokah.
Boys fell to the Saints 6-2, while the girls lost to the Lancers 6-0.
At the girls game, the Lancers were quick on their feet as the Warriors struggled to keep up in the first half when the Lancers scored four goals.
The second half saw the Warriors put on some speed and rally to nearly scoring two goals.
Next games
The girls take on P-E-M on Sept. 8, away, and then play at home again on Sept. 10 against Winona Cotter.
The boys challenge P-E-M at home on Sept. 8, and travel to Winona to meet Winona Cotter.
