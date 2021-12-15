Warrior Girls Soccer Head Coach Chris Jandt announces All-Conference awards for the 2021 season. 

Hailey Alfson - All conference

Hailey had 9 goals and 8 assists through the 2021 season, leading the team in assists. She played a pivotal role in the offense and continued to develop into a center forward. Hailey’s best trait was being a true team player. She didn’t need to score the goal, but wanted to see the team get the goal. Out of the 9 goals, she scored 2 off of free kicks as the designated specialist. Both goals came at crucial times. First goal of the year in a win against PEM and the first goal of the game away at La Crescent. Hailey was voted a top 10 player in the conference and made the Rochester Post Bulletin All-Region team as an Honorable Mention.

 Ayshia Gay - Honorable Mention

Ayshia finished 2021 season with 12 goals and 2 assists. Ayshia was a key recipient from Hailey’s assists throughout the season and developed a chemistry that helped carry the offense. Ayshia is a 3 year starter, all at different positions (Defender as a Freshmen, Midfield as a Sophomore) This year she was moved up into a wing position and showed it was a good place for her based on her stats and game performances. Ayshia adjusted to the change and became that goal scorer that we have been looking for. Ayshia had 2 games with 4 goals, against Schaeffer Academy and Triton.

 Katelynn Seymour - Honorable Mention

Katelynn Seymour was a captain as a Junior and a Senior. A 3 year starter in the center defense and a key player for the back line. Katelynn formed a great chemistry with junior Mikaela Seymour and Freshman Libby Morey in the center that helped prevent the fewest goals allowed in the past 5 years. She was always there to make a play or prevent one. You could always trust Katelynn to make the right decision when it was needed.

