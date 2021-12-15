Warrior Girls Soccer Head Coach Chris Jandt announces All-Conference awards for the 2021 season.
Hailey Alfson - All conference
Hailey had 9 goals and 8 assists through the 2021 season, leading the team in assists. She played a pivotal role in the offense and continued to develop into a center forward. Hailey’s best trait was being a true team player. She didn’t need to score the goal, but wanted to see the team get the goal. Out of the 9 goals, she scored 2 off of free kicks as the designated specialist. Both goals came at crucial times. First goal of the year in a win against PEM and the first goal of the game away at La Crescent. Hailey was voted a top 10 player in the conference and made the Rochester Post Bulletin All-Region team as an Honorable Mention.
Ayshia Gay - Honorable Mention
Ayshia finished 2021 season with 12 goals and 2 assists. Ayshia was a key recipient from Hailey’s assists throughout the season and developed a chemistry that helped carry the offense. Ayshia is a 3 year starter, all at different positions (Defender as a Freshmen, Midfield as a Sophomore) This year she was moved up into a wing position and showed it was a good place for her based on her stats and game performances. Ayshia adjusted to the change and became that goal scorer that we have been looking for. Ayshia had 2 games with 4 goals, against Schaeffer Academy and Triton.
Katelynn Seymour - Honorable Mention
Katelynn Seymour was a captain as a Junior and a Senior. A 3 year starter in the center defense and a key player for the back line. Katelynn formed a great chemistry with junior Mikaela Seymour and Freshman Libby Morey in the center that helped prevent the fewest goals allowed in the past 5 years. She was always there to make a play or prevent one. You could always trust Katelynn to make the right decision when it was needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.