By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Though the Warrior boys basketball team will not see a state tournament this year, they ended their season on a good note with the Section 1AA Championship on Thursday night against No. 3 Stewartville.
It was a neck-and-neck game in the first half as the teams volleyed points back and forth. Warriors took possession of the ball after tip-off. Eli King scored the first point with a three, but Stewartville quickly responded with a two.
Eli returned the Tigers’ first score with a two, which was answered with four points, allowing them the lead by one point. Both teams put a strong defense on and didn’t let up.
Sam Privet earned a three, and again, Stewartville returned it with a three of their own. Noah King repeated that gesture with his own three-pointer, only to be met by a Tigers’ three.
The Tigers stayed ahead just enough to make fans nervous about who might win. Finally, Caledonia found a scoring streak to pull ahead 33-31 with two baskets from Noah, a score by Austin Klug and the last shot by Privet.
Klug tipped the ball out of a Tigers pass and got it to Noah for a score. Stewartville managed to keep up and score four more points but they wouldn’t take the lead again. Half time score was 37-36.
It was the second half where Caledonia decided this was their game and they wanted it their way. Warriors came back with a vengenance and saw scores by Eli and Klug to pull ahead 41-36.
Warrior offense got the ball to Andrew Kunelius for a first-attempt at a basket. The ball bounced back off the rim, but quick as he could, Kunelius jumped up and tipped it back in.
With about six minutes left in the game, Noah had fouled out, the last being a charge called by refs. The score was 66-52. Eli also had four fouls at this point in the game, but avoided that last foul. The score would remain at 71-53 until the end of the game.
It was announced Friday morning that the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) cancelled the boys basketball state tournament and remaining state and section tournaments due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Coach Brad King said it was “very unfortunate, the boys are going to be disappointed...”
“It’s just one of those things,” he said. “Sometimes it’s a lesson learned ... there are more important things than sports.”
Though the team won’t get to share memories of playing at the state tournament and enjoying the camaraderie that comes with it, King said the team has been fortunate to go enough times.
“There are so many good memories besides playing basketball. We just won’t have that opportunity this year,” he added.
This year’s season ended on a good note and King is looking forward to next year with returning players.
“We’ve got an exciting group coming back. We had a fair amount of juniors that played a lot. Our sophomores played some,” he said. “Our team’s depth will be [our] advantage over most teams. I’m looking forward to the work we put in next summer.”
All-Conference, other awards
Both Kings and Austin Klug were awarded All-Conference. Andrew Kunelius, Sam Privet and Casey Schultz were named as honorable mentions. Academic All-Conference has not yet been announced.
Noah King was also nominated for the Mr. Basketball award and nominated to play on an All-Star Series team in St. Cloud, too. That was to be held the weekend after the state tournament, but King was not sure if that game would take place or not.
