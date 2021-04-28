By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
“We have some strong individuals spread throughout the program that have the potential for success this season,” Rushford-Peterson/Houston track and field coach Brenda O’Hare reported recently, “We expect to have some individuals be very competitive.” O’Hare co-coaches the program with Jennifer Hengel.
The RP/H program features three returning All-Conference athletes from 2019 – Emma Geiwitz, Allison Papenfuss, and Brady Gile.
For the ladies, the 2021 varsity roster includes senior Geiwitz, who was a 2019 Section qualifier in long jump and triple jump. Papenfuss, also a senior, ran on the 4x200 meter relay team in 2019 – a group that set a new varsity record. She was also a Three Rivers Conference champion in the 200 meter dash. Senior Hannah Linder is also on the senior roster. She ran the 1600 at this year’s first varsity meet.
Juniors include Grace Buchanan, Liz Jandt (who placed 5th in shot put at the 2019 subsection meet). Therese Jore, Ellyson Malone, Grace Rohweder, Jayden Serres, and Maci Woodard.
The sophomore class is represented by Brielle Rasmussen,(who set some junior high records in 2019 in sprints). She was also part of a record-setting varsity 4x200 meter relay team, and qualified for the Section meet in the 200 meter dash. Teammate Kenna Gallion is also a sophomore.
Freshmen include Lara Ahmed, Dana DeGeorge, Tyler Helgemoe (who placed 5th in the 400 at the subsection meet in 2019). Kaelyn Holubar, Lauren Honken (who ran at the cross country Section Championships in 2020). Ceona Johnson, Sadie Rasmussen, and Kristen Stensgard.
Junior high competitors include eighth graders Kenna Gudmundson, Nevaeh Happel, Kiara Johnson, Alaina Meier, Bella Millen, Haylee Payne, Hailee Peterson, Ainsley Rice, Andrea Volker, and Jaden Woodard. Seventh-graders include MacKenzie Bauer, Aubryana Boldt, Avree Connaughty, Nadia Happel, Ava Helgemoe, Avery Kingsley, and MaKenna Smith.
For the boys, seniors include Kirby Clay, Joshua Connor, Robbie Walker, and Ben Wieser (who took first place in shot put and second in discus at the 2019 Subsection Meet).
All-Conference winner Brady Gile (now a junior) was TRC champion in triple jump in 2019, and a Section qualifier in long jump, triple jump, the 100 meter dash, and the 200 meter dash. Classmates include Aaron Prinsen, Tyler Rislov (who qualified for the Section meet in 2019 in the 1600 and 3200 meter runs, and placed third at the 2020 Section 1A Cross Country Championships).
Sophomores include Austin Agrimson, Jackson Bergan, and Dalton Hoel.
Freshmen include Tyler Betthauser (who competed at the 2020 Cross Country Section meet), Cole Erickson, Tel Fahrendholz, Ryan Prinsen, Dave Wallace, and Troy Zibrowski.
Junior high competitors include eighth-graders Quintin Betthauser, Jonah Buchanan, Will Carlson, Cadel Carter, Gregg Gile, Matthew Hengel, Casey Herek, Carson Laumb, Ryan McNeill, Owen Sobotta, Matthew Sprague, Julian Sublett, and Foster Wilcenski. The seventh-grade class is represented by Christo Badenhorst, Landen Dahl, Will LaFleur, Caden Mattson, Jaxson Meldahl, Aaron Ploetz, Isaac Rasmussen, and Hunter Rislov.
Coach O’Hare said that the favorite in the conference will likely be Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
O’Hare and Hengel are joined by assistants Jenny Helgemoe (junior high coach), Ricky Smith (throwers coach), Danielle Lesser (jumps, sprints and relays coach), and Haley Keefauvere (pole vault coach). Kyrie Zastrow serves the program as a volunteer coach.
In the first varsity meet of the year (April 13 at Chatfield), Allison Papenfuss took second in the 100 yard dash, and first in the 200. Brielle Rasmussen tied for third in the 100 and took second in the 200. Tayler Helgemoe won the 400 yard dash. Lauren Honken took second in the 800 yard run. The 4x100 yard relay team of Kenna Gallion, Maci Woodard, Jayden Serres, and Helgemoe took second place. The 4x200 was won by Papenfuss, Emma Geiwitz, Gallion, and Rasmussen. Maci Woodard won the high jump, while Geiwitz and Honken tied for second in pole vault. Geiwitz also took first in triple jump, and second in long jump. The top three finishers in shot put were all from RP/H. First went to Elizabeth Jandt, with Jaden Woodard taking second and Ellyson Malone third. Jandt took second in discuss, followed by Malone, and teammate Kristina Stensgard.
For the boys, Dalton Hoel took second in the 400 yard dash. Ryan Prinsen finished third in the 800 yard run. Tyler Rislov won the 1600 yard run, while teammate Tyler Betthauser took third. Aaron Prinsen won the 110 yard hurdles. The 4x100 yard team of Dalton Hoel, Auston Agrimson, Robbie Walker and Aaron Prinsen took second. The 4x400 relay team of Ryan Prinson, Tyler Rislov, Tyler Betthauser and Auston Agrimson took third. Aaron Prinsen won the pole vault event. Dalton Hoel took second in long jump, and Ryan Prinsen took second in triple jump. Benjamin Wieser won the shot put event, with teammate Jackson Bergan claiming third. Wieser also won the discus throw, with Bergan taking second.
The RP/H girls and boys teams each took second place in the final point totals.
