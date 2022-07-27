By Brad Augedahl
Baseball Head Coach
A
fter winning their first two games in section tournament play, Post 191 hosted Dover/Eyota on Tuesday July 24th.
Thane Meiners got a one out base hit in the bottom of the first and eventually scored on an error for a 1-0 lead. Tucker Ginther started off the bottom of the second with a walk. Drew Yahnke, Brady Augedahl and Meiners would all follow with base hits. Ayden Goetzinger and Hunter Goetzinger then hit back to back doubles and Post 191 now led 6-0. Caledonia added four more runs in the fifth to finish the game off by the 10-0 run rule final.
Thane Meiners dominated on the mound, throwing a no hitter with 8k’s. Augedahl and Meiners both had 2 hits and scored 3 runs. Kyle Bechtel, Ayden Goetzinger and Ben Stemper each had 2 RBI’s.
With the win Post 191 advanced to play Chatfield in the undefeated game. Post 191 started fast in the first and scored a pair of runs on hits by Meiners, Bechtel and Hunter Goetzinger. Chatfield scored one run in the bottom of the first to cut the lead to 2-1. But Caledonia added to the lead again in the second inning. Brady Augedahl led off with a walk, Meiners followed with a base hit and Ayden Goetzinger reached on an error. Bechtel followed with a 2 RBI single and he eventually scored on a passed ball for a 5-1 lead.
Then Chatfield battled back and tied the game in the fifth inning. It remained tied until the bottom of the ninth when Chatfield scored a run to win by the 6-5 score.
Meiners pitched the first 6 innings with 9 K’s. Brady Augedahl pitched the final 3 innings. Meiners and Bechtel each had 2 hits.
With the loss Post 191 played LaCrescent in a losers bracket game. LaCrescent scored a pair of runs in the top of the first for a 2-0 lead. Brady Augedahl led off the bottom of the first with a double and scored on a Kyle Bechtel base hit to cut the lead to 2-1. The game remained at that score as the Warriors came up to bat in the bottom of the 7th. Thane Meiners hit the first pitch of the inning over the left field fence for a HR to tie the game and force an extra inning. LaCrescent would score two runs in the top of the eighth to regain the lead at 4-2. Tucker Ginther would work a one out walk in the bottom of the eighth and Brady Augedahl got a base hit with 2 outs to bring Meiners up again. Meiners watched the first two pitches and then crush a fastball over the centerfield fence for a 3 run HR to win the game and put Post 191 into the Championship game.
Tristan Augedahl pitched the first 6 innings, and stuck out 9. Ayden Goetzinger and Drew Yahnke each pitched one inning in relief. Meiners paced the offense with 3 hits, 2 HR’s and 4 RBI’s. Brady Augedahl and Gabe Morey each chipped in with 2 hits.
In the Championship game, Post 191 would score one run in the top of the first on hits by Meiners, Ayden Goetzinger, Kyle Bechtel and Hunter Goetzinger. But the Chatfield bats responded and took a 5-1 lead into the 6th inning. Kyle Bechtel started the 6th with a base hit for Post 191. Hunter Goetzinger, Gabe Morey also cracked base hits and Ben Stemper would hit a 2 RBI base hit to close the deficit to 5-3. Brady Augedahl and Thane Meiners both hit infield singles to get Post 191 within a run at 5-4. But Caledonia could not push a run across in the last inning and fell in the championship game by the 5-4 score.
Bechtel and Ben Stemper each had 3 hits and Meiners and Hunter Goetzinger both added 2 hits. Drew Yahnke pitched a complete game, with 5 K’s.
With the loss, Post 191 finished second in the section tourney. The team would like to thank Legion Post 191 for all their great support all season.
