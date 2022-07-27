Caledonia Legion Baseball
L-R front row: Ayden Goetzinger, Ben Stemper, Connor Klug, Hunter Goetzinger, Kyle Bechtel, Tucker Ginther. Back row: Coach Todd Meiners, Thane Meiners, Brady Augedahl, Drew Yahnke, Tristan Augedahl, Payton Konz, Gabe Morey, Coach Brad Augedahl.

By Brad Augedahl

Baseball Head Coach

