By Brad Augedahl
Coach
Caledonia Post 191 baseball traveled to St. Charles on June 21 to take on the Saints.
Caledonia failed to score in the top of the first and starting pitcher Tristan Augedahl struck out the side in the bottom of the inning. Brady Augedahl led off the second inning with a single, advanced to second on a Gabe Morey groundout and scored when Drew Yahnke reached on an error for a 1-0 lead.
The Warriors added a couple more runs in the third inning as Austin Klug was beaned to start the inning, Devin Vonderohe hit a single and both runners eventually scored on SAC flys by Brady Augedahl and Morey. Tristan Augedahl was continuing to keep St. Charles off the scoreboard as he had 7 strikeouts thru the first three innings.
Tristan Augedahl, Reid Klug and Jake Staggemeyer would all walk to lead off the fourth inning. Austin Klug then cracked a double to score a pair of runs to push the lead 5-0. Klug again hit a 2 – RBI double in the sixth inning to score Reid Klug and Tristan Augedahl as the score stood at 9-0 after 6 innings.
Tristan Augedahl headed out to the mound in the seventh inning needing 3 more outs to finish off the shutout and no hitter as he hadn’t allowed a hit yet. He would record a pair of strikeouts and a groundout in the inning to secure the no hitter and shutout. He pitched 7 innings and finished with 13 strikeouts. Austin Klug was 2-3 with 4 RBI’s to lead the offense.
Caledonia hosted Wabasha Kellogg on July 24th for their first home game of the legion season.
Thane Meiners lead off the bottom of the first with a base hit. Austin Klug walked and Andrew Kunelius and Devin Vonderohe followed with RBI singles. Brady Augedahl then hit an RBI groundout for a 3-0 lead. Gabe Morey kept the rally going as he reached on an error. Ayden Goetzinger, Tucker Ginther and Kyle Bechtel would all follow with base hits to increase the lead to 7-0 after the first inning.
Hunter Goetzinger lead off the bottom of the second inning with a walk. Meiners reached on an error and Klug followed with a double to score Goetzinger. Jake Staggemeyer then hit a SAC fly to push the lead to 9-0 after 2 innings. Post 191 added a single run in the third inning on a Kyle Bechtel SAC fly as the score stood at 10-2 as the Warriors came to bat in the bottom of the fifth, needing 2 more runs to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Vonderohe started the rally with a single. Brady Augedahl and Gabe Morey then add base hits, and after Ayden Goetzinger was intentionally walked Tucker Ginther would deliver the game ending single to complete the 12-2 win.
Brady Augedahl pitched the first three innings to pick up the win. He allowed one run and stuck out 5. Andrew Kunelius pitched the final 2 innings, allowing one run and striking out 4. Morey, Vonderohe and Ginther each had 2 hits to pace the offense.
July 2nd at 7:00 will be the annual Legion/Alumni game. Food and drinks will be available at the game. Other upcoming home game are Sr Legion July 6th vs Dover at 6:00 and Jr Legion July 7th vs Lewiston at 6:00.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.