hris Pieper will once again represent the Caledonia/Spring Grove track and field program at the Minnesota State Track and Field Tournament. Pieper won the Section Championships in high jump at Triton High School last week, taking first place with a vertical leap of 6-03.
The talented senior tied a school record in 2022, clearing 6-05 on May 14. That personal-best boded well for Pieper, who also took sixth place at the State Tournament in 2021 with a jump of 6-2.
The 4x200 meter dash relay team featuring freshman Eli Staggemeyer, junior Eric Mauss, freshman Fischer Wait and sophomore Josh Beardmore came within a hair’s-breadth of joining Pieper at the 2022 State Tournament. The foursome took third place at the section championships, missing the state standard time for automatic advancement by just 3/100’s of a second.
Others Warrior news from the 1A Section Championships included a sixth-place finish in the individual 200 meter dash from Wait, who also took fourth in the 400 meter dash. Mauss took eighth in the 200 meter dash. The 4x100 meter relay team of Mauss, Owen Staggemeyer, Beardmore, and Hunter Holland took seventh place. Ethan Stendel took eighth place in high jump. Beardmore also took 10th place in the individual 100 meter dash prelims.
In team totals, the C/SG boys tied for 10th place with La Crescent-Hokah. Pine Island took first, followed by Grand Meadow/Leroy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland, with St. Charles finishing third. There were 20 programs competing at the event.
The 2022 Minnesota State High School Track and Field Tournament will take place June 9-11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. The current schedule calls for the Class A boys high jump competition to take place on Friday, June 10 at 4:00 p.m.
