By Shawn Bauer
Baseball Academy Coach
The PeeWee’s season came to a thrilling conclusion with an eight-team, two-week spectacular nights of memorable games and matchups!
Aug. 3 was the first round of the playoffs with some awe inspiring plays and clutch moments at the plate. The opening game of the night was played between Team Red and Team Orange after a wonderful performance by Aften Myhre singing the national anthem. The words of the anthem were heard through the streets of Eitzen and beyond as Aften belted out the anthem so proudly.
Red and Orange took the field and Red fought valiantly in the game with some big hits by Aiden and Eli Herrick and Skylar Kumpf. Mallory McCabe had a great night at the plate as well but it couldn’t stop the hot bats of Team Orange!
Jordan Wurm, William Mahoney, John and Mary Schieber had some stellar at-bats and were also highlighted by a huge three-run triple in the bottom half of the first inning by Ryan Augedahl! Orange won 19-17 and moved on to Championship Week!
Neon Yellow played Neon Green in what will probably be hailed as one of the best back and forth and climatic games in the history of the Academy!
Both teams battled back and forth all game and Green got some big time web gems at third base by the good glover Jayden Snodgrass, who with the bases loaded, fielded a ground ball and touched third base for the force and fired a strike at home to nab the runner at the plate for a double play! With the winning run later in the bottom of the last inning, Snodgrass made a huge stop at third base again to put the game in extra innings!
With Yellow down three runs and the game dwindling away for them, Griffin Heimer sauntered up to the plate with the bases loaded and in a movie-like moment, he swung the bat like Robert Redford in the Natural, and hit a game ending grand slam over the left field fence to win 28-27!
Green had a huge night at the plate by Luella Meyers and Luke Vesterse who had two huge homeruns of his own and a double off the fence! Hayven and Nash Diersen had big nights at the plate for Green as well. Yellow advanced to the Championship Week with a thrilling victory behind the big night at the plate as well by Kirby Klug, Connor Goetzinger, Brogan Lange and Burke Blocker!
Silver beat Purple 18-17 behind some dynamic defense by Silver. Team Purple, behind the hustle of Kamdyn Meyer and Aria Connor kept Purple in the game. Cullen Connor hit two big bomb homeruns over the fence for Purple. Finley Burrichter and Novah Peterson had two hits each for Purple.
Silver had a big game winning walk off single by one of the smallest players in the Academy but with one of the biggest hearts! Little Lettie Solbrack came up in a tie game tied at 17 and proceeded to smash a game winning single down the third base line to win 18-17 and advance to Championship Week!
The final game of the night saw Gold run away from Neon Blue in an offensive onslaught winning 26-17. Blue hit well behind the bats of Finnick Ross, Ethan Kruse and Deacon Goetzinger. Kayden Kinstler for Blue hit a big three-run homerun over the fence! Gold was behind the big swings of Kaden Klug, who had two big homeruns on the night. Lincoln and Rylee Engan played phenomenal defense all night keeping the Blue teams bats at bay. Chase Niccum had three hits on the night, and Gold advanced to Championship Week!
Aug. 12 Championship Night
There are nights the good Lord provides that you can see the beauty in his work and the night he provided for these PeeWees kids was incredibly beautiful. Behind the inspirational singing voice of Mary Schieber and the energetic voice of Madeline Hoscheit, they sang the National Anthem as a duet and knocked it out of the proverbial park! It takes a lot of strength to sing the anthem and these two little ladies did a remarkable job!
We started off with Orange playing Gold and fans and coaches knew runs were going to be a premium in this one. Owen Myhre led off for Gold with a line drive double over the fence to start it for Gold and they came out swinging, but Orange had an answer behind the three-run homerun by Drew Klug in the first inning! Sophia Schroeder had a huge two-run single for Orange that took the lead, and behind the glove work of Jayden Wilson up the middle the Orange team snuck by Gold by a score of 13-12 to advanceto the Championship Game later that night!
Silver played Yellow next and the winner advanced to the championship game, and Silver looked to play the role of underdog in this one. Behind some gigantic defensive plays by Caleb Littleson all game and a gigantic line drive Grand Slam by his brother Damon Kittleson the Silver team pulled away from Yellow and won 21-17 to advance to the Championship versus Orange!
Mariah Solbrack showed that girls can play incredible defense too, as she had numerous plays at third base all throughout the game and made some huge outs for Silver. Dustin Burrichter hit a huge three-run homerun for Silver as well. Teagan Ginther paced the yellow team with two big singles and 3 RBI’s!
The third place game saw Yellow and Gold leave their sweat and some tears all out on the field as Yellow beat Gold to secure third place with a score of 16-12!
Griffin Heimer kept his torrid pace at the plate with a grand slam over the fence! The defense of Cole Klug and Brogan Lange were the difference and the three double plays made by Mason Rye playing up the middle. Della Peterson for Gold had a great night at the the plate as did Waylon and LaVinia Klinski.
A gigantic crowd was in attendance all night and this game was a hard fought battle back and forth and was ended with claps and roars of the crowd as both teams shook hands with pride on their faces.
Here we go, this one’s for the championship and what a game it was! Silver started off with a big first inning, and Jurnee Adamson led the way with a big double right away and the Silver team had a big inning behind her.
Drew Klug came up with a quick answer for Orange with a majestic two-run homerun into the Eitzen sky under the lights! With William Mahoney sliding into home twice, giving the crowd something to cheer loudly from the Orange team was gaining momentum! With the Silver team clinging to a lead, the Gold Glover Treyjen Burmester decided to put on a huge defensive show and put on one of the best defensive plays consecutively made by a PeeWee’s player we have ever seen.
Treyjen fielded an absolute rocket to his barehand side and he backhanded the ball and fired the ball to third for the out. The next four plays were all hit to Burmester and he made some incredible stops and catches to get the outs at home, keeping the Orange team on the scoreboard at a standstill.
James Nelson followed the incredible defense with a big play of his own as a ball trickled away from Damon Kittleson and Nelson picked the ball up and threw a rocket to home to get the out! Team Orange gave it a big time effort, but behind the MVP bat and glove of Dustin Burrichter the Silver team won the championship 21-16! Drew Klug for Orange took home an MVP trophy of his own!
The memories that were had during this night is one that we coaches will never forget! Thank you to all the parents and players, who came in attendance for these playoff battles!
Thank you big time Jeff Adamson, the mayor of Eitzen, who provided a field all lit up and a scencery of hope and pure love for the game of baseball. Thank you to all the little Academy players who gave us everything they had all season. Congrats to Team Silver for winning the PeeWee’s Championship!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.