Submitted by Shawn Bauer
Peewees & T-ball Coordinator
The Community Ed PeeWees Baseball Academy has been in full swing this summer and after some incredible games the first two weeks of the season, the second half of the season heading into the playoffs was just as exciting!
Some big highlights in the second half were Caleb Kittleson hitting a game winning single to score Burke Parochka to secure the win for their Green team in Week 3.
Kayden Kinstler led the defensive charge for the green team making a boatload of highlight reel plays! Kaylee Stokman hitting an absolute rocket of a line drive game winning single versus the high-powered scoring Yellow team.
Emilyn Doering held the yellow team’s bats at bay with numerous defensive plays to keep runners from scoring!
Silver beat Orange on a game-winning single by Gage Goetzinger – who came up big in his rookie season – scoring Grayson Augedahl who slid home under the tag to win the game!
Winston Peterson for the Orange team had some huge defensive hustle plays to keep the score close throughout the game.
In week 4, Hailey Tostenson once again in her rookie campaign hit a game-winning single to lead Yellow over the Red Team! Red kept the game close by some big defensive stops by Kylie Klug, Jordan King, and Isla Harms.
The rain came and we got rained out but made the games up the following week and Silver sneaked by Green behind one of the biggest defensive plays of the year by Cullen Connor who knocked a line drive down heading towards right field and picked the ball up and fired it home for the victory!
Blue had an almost identical situation when Jurnee Adamson did the same exact feat and knocked down a rocket at third and she came up firing to home and got the out at home to win the game versus Orange!
In the final week of the regular season, Blue put on an offensive onslaught versus the Green winning 31-24. Dustin Burrichter, Mariah Solbrack, and Lincoln and Rylee Engan led the charge for the Blue team!
Yellow bested Orange 28-22 as Olivia Herschner, Aiden Herrick, and Kaden Klug all had huge games at the plate. Orange was led by Kinnley Frank, Aubrey Burroughs, and Deacon Goetzinger.
Red got their first win of the season after losing some heartbreaking one-run games throughout the regular season by beating Silver 25-23 behind a gigantic defensive play by Aza Hauser and Isla Harms working together to get a big out at second base in the final inning! Drew Klug and Ryan Augedahl had big days at the plate for the Red team.
Next week’s article will feature the playoff picture and the finals that were played in Eitzen!
#TheseKidsCanPlayBall
