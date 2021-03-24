By Craig Moorhead
The Caledonia Argus
Caledonia-Houston wrestlers headed to Grand Meadow for the Section 1A tournament for individuals on Wednesday, March 17. That’s where four participants from each weight class earned the right to wrestle at the State Tourney prelims three days later.
The Warriors advanced Will Allen at 106, Brandon Ross at 120, Owen Denstad at 126, Isaac Blocker at 132, and Tucker Ginther at 138. But others made an impressive showing as well.
“It’s nice to see guys like Will Allen and Ayden Goetzinger get wins on wrestlers that they previously haven’t beaten,“ C-H head coach Shay Mahoney said after the meet. “And Will’s win (over a wrestler who had beaten him twice during the season) is what helped him advance to Saturday, he has really been improving lately and doing a really nice job top wrestling for a young varsity wrestler. Brandon, Owen, Isaac, and Tucker did what was expected of those guys.”
For those whose season ended last Wednesday, Mahoney noted that “They’re in the conversation, so now it’s just who is going to put more hard work in moving forward, and that goes for the five continuing on as well...”
Senior Sam Rogich will be missed, the coach added. As a youngster who began wrestling later than most (starting as a high school junior) he made an impressive contribution to the Warriors. Mahoney said that Rogich “Is planning on a military career... it’s nice having good kids like Sam coming out late.”
The March 20 Individuals State Prelims at Rochester Century included Section 1 and Section 4 wrestlers, with two competitors from each weight class advancing to the Individuals State Tournament. So with four prelims, eight contestants advanced to the Class A State Tourney.
For Caledonia-Houston, the State Tournament will include a repeat appearance from Brandon Ross. Arriving with a record of 26-0, the determined junior defeated all comers at the prelims, winning two matches by decision and one by fall. Teammates Isaac Blocker and Tucker Ginther finished just out of the running for the State Tournament, taking third place in their weight classes. Owen Denstad finished in fourth place, while seventh-grader Allen gained some valuable experience, taking on a pair of top-notch competitors.
Mahoney said that both Denstad and Blocker’s brackets “had defending state champions and a number of highly ranked wrestlers, and Tucker’s at 138 had a number of high ranked wrestlers. (It was) a great experience for Owen, Isaac, and Tucker wrestling those high quality of opponents as freshmen and Tucker being a sophomore. Isaac knocked off a highly ranked ACGC wrestler. Brandon really dominated his opponents on Saturday. Maybe not in terms of pins or high scores, but just controlling nearly all the wrestling time making it tough for opponents to have opportunities to score.”
Ross is set to wrestle at Michael-Albertville High School on March 27, with an individual Class A State of Minnesota title on the line.
