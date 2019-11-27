Noah King nominated for Mr. Minnesota football award

By Daniel E. McGonigle
General Manager
The Caledonia Argus
In what’s becoming a tradition, another “King” is representing Caledonia as “Mr. Football Minnesota.
Senior quarterback and safety Noah King was recently given the honor of being nominated.
When asked if he joked around or “talked any trash” towards his brother, Owen, who was also nominated his senior year, Noah answered “we’re competitive but we don’t talk too much trash to one another.”
He said Owen told him he was “proud that he too was nominated.”
King joins nine other players from across Minnesota as finalists.
The Elite Ten finalists for the 2019 Mr. Football Award have been announced by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA).
The Mr. Football Award is sponsored by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) and the Minnesota Vikings.
The Mr. Football Award was first presented in 2004, with the first winner being Nick Mertens of East Grand Forks High School. The 2018 Mr. Football Award winner was Jason Williamson of Owatonna.
Finalists
The 10 finalists for the 2019 Mr. Football Award (in alphabetical order) are: Aidan Bouman Buffalo QB North Central-Blue 6A
Jonathan Kieren St. Anthony Village RB/LB Twin City-Suburban-Gold
Noah King Caledonia QB/S Southeast-White
TK Marshall Minneapolis Southwest RB/OLB Twin City-City-Blue
RaJa Nelson Lakeville North QB/RB/R/DB Metro-South
Jordan Sagedahl B O L D QB/SS Mid State-Sub District 2
Abraham Stoesz Mountain Lake Area WR/DB/K/P 9 – South-West
Jalen Suggs SMB Wolfpack QB Twin City-Suburban-Maroon
Aaron Witt Winona DE/TE Big Southeast-Blue
Hunter Zenzen Barnesville DE/LB/TE Midwest-White.
King said he knows several of the players who join him on the list.
“We just played against Zensen,” King said. “I’ve played some basketball with Sagedahl, but we haven’t really talked about it.”
King said the honor is really about the impact those around him have had on his life.
“My coaches, teammates family members,” said King. “I know that it helps a lot that I play on the team that I do, but I wouldn’t have done this without all of them behind me. And the community does such a good job of supporting us. My coaches have played a huge part.”
As the Warriors prep for this weekend’s Class 2A state title game against Minneapolis North, King is focused on the task at hand.
“I know they’re going to be tough,” said King. “They are strong in both the run and the pass. We usually play teams who are good at just one thing or the other. We’re going to have our work cut out for us. They’ve got some good athletes.”
The Warriors will play MN North at 1:00 p.m. at US Bank Stadium.
The 2019 Mr. Football Award will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet on Sunday, December 8th (8:30 AM) at the Doubletree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel (hotel address: 1500 Park Place Blvd., Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55416).
