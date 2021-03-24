By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
The Houston girls basketball team easily stepped over Lyle-Pacelli in the first tournament game on March 18, winning 72-31.
The Hurricanes made their first points on free throws after the Athletics fouled. Sydney Torgerson was first to the line, successfully completing one free throw shot. After the ball was back in play, Torgerson found herself at the line again and completed another shot, bringing the first score to 2-0.
Becca Rostad was next up at the free throw line, followed by a 3-point shot from Emma Geiwitz. Rostad also recorded a 3-point goal.
Houston matched up with No. 8 Fillmore Central on March 20, where they won 61-52. Houston will play Hayfield on Tuesday, March 23.
Houston 72, Lyle-Pacelli 31
No. 16 LYLE-PACELLI (31)
Madi Rysavy 2 P; Kearah Schaefer 3 P; Olivia Heard 1 P; Kendall Lewis 2 P; Audrey Heard 3 P; Alana Rogne 14 P; Kirsten Koopal 2 P; Emma Wilde 4 P.
No. 1 HOUSTON (72)
Priya Kingsley 2 P; Sydney Torgerson 17 P; Emma Geiwitz 24 P, 1 3-PT; Hailey Alfson 2 P; Allison Papenfuss 6 P; Becca Rostad 17 P, 2 3-PT; Amelia Torgerson 2 P; Lilly Carr 2 P.
Halftime: HOU 40, LP 15.
Free throws: LP 13-21, HOU 9-15.
Three-point goals: LP 0, HOU 3.
