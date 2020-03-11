By Jordan Gerard
Editor, The Caledonia Argus
Rochester Lourdes challenged Caledonia just enough to make them work for the lead and keep it, but by the second half the Warriors were too far ahead to catch.
Monday’s playoff game against the Rochester team had the Warriors get the lead, keep it and eventually run away with it to a final score of 75-60.
Austin Klug racked up the first points for the Warriors. He had the first three-point of the game, followed by an Eli King point. Klug chased a loose ball off a Lourdes player, took it and scored. He would score once more to bring the score 9-2 in just the first five minutes.
Though the Lourdes team had some height over Caledonia, this didn’t phase the hometown team as they got the lead and kept it throughout the game. The Eagles never got close enough to overtake the high-scoring Warriors.
The remainder of the first half saw points by both Kings and Jackson Koepke. The score was 31-22 at half time.
Noah King shot a three-point goal followed by Casey Schultz’s point.
Lourdes came back into the game a little more hot and put together, but that was quickly extinguished by a King brothers play with Eli faking a shot and passing to Noah. Lourdes quickly surrounded him, but Noah was able to break through for the point.
The Warriors were up at 41-27 with 14 minutes left. Andrew Kunelius scored after catching a long pass from Eli down the court.
The Warriors pressured the Eagles even further with successful shots and passes that got the ball to the basket.
With five minutes left, both teams switched out players. Warriors Tanner Conniff, Austin Heaney, Thane Meiners, Elias Dvorak and Devin Vonderohe. Also playing earlier in the game was Ja’Shon Simpson.
Caledonia vs. D-E, 100-84
Saturday’s game started out much like Monday’s game with Klug, who recorded the first three shots. Klug would rack up 24 points for the Warriors on Saturday.
It was a big night for Eli King as he scored his 1,000th point early in the game and also added 19 points to the score.
Warriors got the lead and kept it throughout the game. The Eagles came back strong in the second half but couldn’t get through the Warriors’ tough defense. Half time score was 56-39 and final score was 100-84.
Next game
The Warriors take on No. 3 Stewartville for the Section 1AA Championship on Thursday, March 12 at 8 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Arena.
