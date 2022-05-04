By Brad Augedahl
Baseball head coach
T
he Warrior baseball team has a busy slate of games this week. They hosted Fillmore-Central in a home doubleheader on Saturday April 23rd.
Brady Augedahl was the starting pitcher for Caledonia in the first game and kept the Falcons off the scoreboard in the first two innings. FC started the scoring with a run in the third inning, and they added two more runs in the sixth inning for a 3-0 lead.
The Warrior bats were quiet all game, only mustering 2 hits as they would fall in game one by a 3-0 final. Augedahl pitched a complete game, allowing 3 hits, 3 runs and striking out 6.
The Warriors were the visitors in the second game. Thane Meiners cracked a one-out double and score on a Gabe Morey groundball for a 1-0 lead. Meiners was also the starting pitcher and dominated on the mound the entire game, as he kept the Falcons off the basepaths.
Caledonia added a pair of runs in the sixth on an Ayden Goetzinger walk, Kyle Bechtel single, and a Tucker Ginter SAC Fly for a 3-0 lead. The Warriors added 3 more in the seventh on hits by Ben Stemper, Meiners, Jordan Tornstrom and Goetzinger to complete the scoring in the 6-0 win.
Meiners pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing only one hit and striking out 13. Tristan Augedahl pitched the final 1 1/3 innings, striking out 3. Meiners lead the offense with 3 hits, Ginther and Bechtel each had a pair of hits.
The Warriors hosted Wabasha-Kellogg on a cold, windy April 26. The Warriors opened the scoring in the second inning, Goetzinger led off with a walk, Bechtel reached on an error and Drew Yahnke drew a walk. Goetzinger scored on a passed ball and Bechtel scored on a Stemper RBI grounder for a 2-0 lead.
The Warriors got the bats going and score every inning, with a big 7 runs in the bottom of the sixth to complete the run rule in the 13-3 win. Tristan Augedahl picked up the win on the mound. He threw 4 innings, allowed only one hit and struck out 9. Goetzinger pitched the last 2 innings, allowing 2 hits and striking out 3.
Jordan Tornstrom and Gabe Morey each had 2 hits and 2 RBI and Bechtel chipped in with 2 RBIs.
Caledonia traveled to St. Charles to complete the week on Thursday, April 28. Meiners singled with one out in the top of the first and score on a Morey double for a quick 1-0 lead. Kyle Bechtel started off the top of the second with a double, Tucker Ginter followed with a walk and Hunter Goetzinger got beaned to load the bases.
Brady Augedahl followed with an RBI single to left and Thane Meiners hit a SAC Fly to right as the Warriors pushed the lead to 5-0.
The Caledonia bats exploded in the top of the third with 9 more runs, with the big hit coming from Meiners on a bases clearing double as the lead now stood at 14-0.
St. Charles added 4 runs in the next couple innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors won by the run rule again at 14-4. Meiners got the win on the mound, throwing a complete game, allowing 6 hits and striking out 5. Meiners, Brady Augedahl, Ayden Goetzinger and Bechtel each had 2 hits, with Meiners chipping in 4 RBI’s. Ben Stemper also had 2 RBI’s and 2 runs scored.
The Warriors finish the week with a 5-3 record on the season.
