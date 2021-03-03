Libby Morey

Libby Morey qualified for the Wisconsin state meet with the YMCA in La Crosse. 

 Submitted

Caledonia resident Libby Morey, 14, a member of the WAVE Swim Team at the YMCA in La Crosse, has qualified for the USA/WI state meet. This meet challenges swimmers as it has tighter time standards. She’ll be competing March 4-8 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Morey will swim in the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard fly alternate race. She is also swimming in three relays.

The YMCA state meet will be March 19-21 in Brown Deer, Wisconsin. Morey qualified in the 100- and 200-yard categories for freestyle, backstroke and fly, and 500-yard freestyle.

She will also compete in the 200- and 400-yard individual medley, in addition to multiple relay events.

